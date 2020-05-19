Business Corona-sponsored: Only the strong survive 3 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram Mix VK Digg LINE Viber

< div id=””>Last week, three behind-the-scenes acquisition deals of the global tech industry were unveiled. The first is Amazon’s contacts to buy the world’s largest AMC movie theater network, with its 1,000 theaters, 11,000 auditoriums and 400 million customers a year, as of the pre-Corona crisis. The second is Uber’s efforts to acquire the food delivery company Grabhab, which controls 30% of the US market and is the second largest in the world, with more than half a million orders a day from 200,000 restaurants in the US and London. The third is the $ 400 million deal to sell Giphy to Facebook. The company has developed a platform for producing and uploading gifs, the short videos that populate every corner of the network, and it is used by almost every social network in the world. Read more in Calcalist:

< p class=”blanktag”> These deals are not necessarily very large, given the size of the huge buyers, but they can completely change the world of technology. This will not happen because of their business significance for buyers or acquirers, but because of how they can shape the future of high-tech competition. High-tech shark illustration Illustration: Jonathan Popper 1. Citizen Bezos In April, the U.S. Department of Justice removed a 70-year restriction prohibiting movie studios from owning cinemas. The 1948 Paramount Decree, which shaped the antitrust industry, was set indefinitely. In November, the U.S. government began reviewing such decisions, stating that the Paramount decision was no longer relevant. “The theaters in the 1930s had one screen and featured one movie at a time. These were replaced by multi-flexes who play many films at the same time,” the Justice Department reasoned. “Consumers today are not restricted to movie theaters … and can watch cable movies, DVDs and streaming services.” < div align=”left”> < div class=”image-tv-wrp image-border image-wide “> < div class=”image-tv-margin”><img src=”https://images1.calcalist.co.il/PicServer3/2016/11/02/661147/22_l.jpg” border=”0″ alt=”Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO” title=”Jeff Bezos Managing Director”ל אמזון” hm=”0″/> Jeff Bezos Amazon CEO Photo: AP

That sounds right, but what the Justice Department failed to understand is that right behind it is such a great and creative actress. One that can produce a false image in which a variety of suppliers exist in a particular industry, but in practice owns the entire supply chain, as only it knows.

The biggest example of all is “Prime,” Amazon’s subscription brand. Jeff Bezos’s company has been able to build a phenomenal, almost unrivaled service through which it offers products of its own, stores everyone in the distribution centers it has built and distributes them in trucks and couriers that are all its own. It’s such a powerful platform that every other retailer that doesn’t cooperate with it chokes.

Amazon is also known for its ability to aggressively and unexpectedly enter unexpected segments. This was the case with the acquisition of the supermarket chain Hall Foods, which recently happened in the company’s media arm. Signals to this could be seen in recent years, when the founder of the company CEO Bezos started rubbing all over Hollywood and strolling the red carpets. In April, he even bought himself a small estate in Beverly Hills for $ 146 million. Of spoken productions, such as the “Transform” series, “The Wonderful Mrs. Meisel” and “The Boys,” along with films such as “Manchester by the Sea,” “The Cold War,” and “The Big Wheel” by Woody Allen.

These Amazon folds into the Prime brand, which includes a high-quality, dynamic video library that shrinks and expands to the user’s tastes. For example, it allows you to connect with individual cable channels, sports packages, one-time purchase or rental of an entire episode, season, or series – all without leaving the client for a moment. After Amazon enters a new realm, the phase in which it exits the Internet always reaches the physical world, and thus occupies another part of the supply chain. Or in the case of video – distribution. When one company knows everything about a branch and collects every possible piece of information about it, it can control it.

Uber is estimated to hold 20% of the food delivery app market through its food delivery service Uber Eats. If it gets what it wants and manages to take over Grabhab, it will hold more than 50% of the market. This power will once again give her dominance as the largest non-employer of the indeterminate, unprotected, worn, exploited economics of the economy. In this case, instead of these taxi drivers are food messengers.

Uber CEO Dara Kussarshahi Photo: Bloomberg

In recent financial reports from Uber, the company posted a spectacular loss of $ 2.9 billion. The company has never been profitable, and this loss is still exceptional. A good portion of that comes from one figure: a 5% decrease in travel compared to the corresponding quarter last year following the Corona crisis. Also discovered that Uber Eats is one of the only healthy parts of Uber, with 52% growth in orders from the app. Although these numbers do not reflect the routine, but rather the changes in consumption following the Corona, they were impressive enough that Uber would try to take over more of the market.

If Uber succeeds in acquiring its competition, it will gain a huge pool of organic customers who choose Grabhab rather than it, and which it failed to attract on its own. That’s about 24 million active monthly users, in addition to the 42 million it already has.

This serves Uber’s business model, which has never been officially announced. This model is based on the assumption that the company cannot develop competitive advantages in the markets in which it operates. Instead, she works to bring the rest of the cast toBankruptcy Through price erosion backed by the cheap capital it never stops raising. If the company catches monopolistic market share, it can control prices and move into lucrative territory (as reflected, for example, in recent company reports showing a single-digit drop in travel, but a double-digit increase in revenue). Uber does all this without An innovative and unique technology product that users especially value, such as Facebook or Google, nor does it make huge investments that dramatically lower operating costs and end-user costs, such as Amazon.

The acquisition, then, will give Uber cheap growth and the elimination of competition on a critical scale, with no effort or innovation at the product and service level. And that will bring her another step closer to the same monopolistic power she so loves and for which she has been leaning for over a decade, so that sometime in the future she might be able to make a profit.

3. Gypsies? information!

Facebook has an extraordinary ability: to locate and acquire companies that have no real economic model in their own right, but become a critical component of growth, revenue and profits as they smartly integrate into Facebook’s information monster. Along the way, as regulatory fines in Europe and the US suggest, it is also willing to hide information about how these companies will integrate and the implications this will have for the competition. This was the case when it acquired Wetsap and Instagram. Giphy’s current acquisition.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Photo: Bloomberg

In a statement issued, Facebook justified the $ 400 million it paid as a move designed to help its billions of users “better express themselves.” Giphy’s service helps many more competing services than Facebook’s. For example, the encrypted message service Signal, a watsap competitor, also embedded the Giphy tool. Or Twitter, the dominant – if much smaller – competitor of Facebook’s social network.

In a statement on the acquisition, Facebook stated, as if to sound a lull, that it would not remove Giphy’s service from its competitors, which controls 50% of this non-economic market. What matters in this case is what Facebook does not say: it will, in return, gain access to the information produced by users.

Gypsum preparation is not a Torah from Sinai. Although the model requires greased retention mechanisms Intellectual PropertyBut in the end, it’s not a very sophisticated 30-year-old technology. The value of the animations is not in their existence, but in their use. With Facebook’s control of the company it can measure and generate insights from millions of users who otherwise would not have access to it, understand who is using what gif when and what idea or emotion it wants to convey. It can also understand larger trends in peripherals and usage habits that are not theirs. Of course, she quantifies and processes and sells for a great deal of price.

4. Consumers will pay



The outbreak of the Corona allows tech companies to brush up on their image after a few bad years. In recent months, companies have taken an active but modest role in helping crisis and have been careful not to take too aggressive moves that could be harassing the public and legislators. They are even careful not to acquire companies, at least non-Americans, so as not to stir up the antitrust bear again, which has publicly and officially begun to examine their inorganic growth. But it turned out to be just a momentary situation. Now the giants are using the positive atmosphere created to try to get back to business as usual. But not everything is normal, and lawmakers and the debate are in a completely different place today.

As the first reports of the intention to carry out these deals were published, a series of lawmakers began to scoff and scoff. US Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Sislini called Uber’s move “a new low of plagues in plague,” Uber himself “a notorious turf company” and Grabhab accused of “exploiting local restaurants through deceptive tactics and sponsorship.” With the news of Facebook’s acquisition, Congressman Josh Haley said that “Facebook is looking for more ways to take our information” and that “Facebook should not acquire companies while it is under investigation over monopolies because of its past purchases.”

“The acquisition of Facebook is another example of a huge company that is using the plague to increase its power even more. This time it is a company with a history of privacy breaches that is gaining more and more control over the online media,” said a spokeswoman for Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is currently proposing a bill To prohibit mergers and acquisitions until the Federal Trade Commission determines that small businesses, workers and consumers are not in dire financial straits.

On the other hand, members of the Republican Party serving on the antitrust subcommittee urged the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission not to listen to Democrats’ calls. “These ideas are part of the overt socialism adopted by many Democrats, and poses an existential threat to US economic superiority,” they wrote. A senior political aide told Politico magazine: “Only those in the hipster antitrust movement think that banning mergers is a good idea. Obviously they let their Kombucha ferment too long. ”

The blunt tone only sharpens the meaning of things. It is clear to all parties involved in the debate that the legislature’s activities in these cases can outline the path the entire industry will take. If the legislature stops or makes deals difficult to implement, it will send a firm message to the rest of the giants, clarifying their legitimate limits to compromising competitiveness – especially in the Corona days, where SMEs are going bankrupt. The right answer should come from consumers: Will these purchases benefit them and the economy? Does Amazon’s control of the world’s largest movie theaters and, as a result, also distribute the films of major competitors in streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney, serve a robust content production market? Is the job market and taxis healthier since Uber’s travel sharing platform was launched? And will Facebook’s control of a content platform used by billions of people better serve them?

While the regulator is thinking, tech giants are not waiting for an answer. Bezos has not yet confirmed whether he will attend a hearing in the House of Representatives on antitrust matters. Facebook has set up a private defense force composed of former elected politicians, called the American Edge Project, to combat the technology sector’s negative narrative and sentiment. History has shown that big money spilled in Washington manages to castigate any substantive discussion about giant companies and allows them to continue to pave themselves through it without interruption. The Corona crisis and the upcoming US election create a real political opportunity to stop the Silicon Valley’s damage to society. Now it remains to be seen if this opportunity will be exploited.