Last minute | Galatasaray Nordin Amrabat’s brother Sofyan wants Amrabat! – Galatasaray News

In the new season, a surprise name has entered the agenda of Galatasaray, which will probably diverge with Jean Michael Seri… According to the news compiled by the calendar from the Italian press, Yellow-Reds, adding to the staff of Sofyan Amrabat, who plays for rent in Hellas Verona and is in the conservative Fiorentina. wants.

A VERSATILE FOOTBALL PLAYER

The 23-year-old midfielder is also the brother of Nordin Amrabat, one of the former stars of Galatasaray.

Fiorentına had bought the Moroccan football player from Verona for 20 million Euros and rented it for 6 months. According to the Italian press, Purple Violets can rent Amrabat once again.

IT WILL BE USED AS AN ADVANCED BRIDGE

It is stated that Galatasaray can also use Sofyan’s brother Nordin as a trump card. Nordin Amrabat played in G. Palace between 2012-2014 under the direction of Fatih Terim.