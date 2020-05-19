US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he has been taking a drug for Corona in the past few weeks called hydroxycloroquine. Trump said he is taking the drug after consulting with the White House physician.

However, studies have found that the drug is ineffective against corona virus, and can cause heart problems. The US Drug Administration, the FDA, issued a warning against the use of the drug as a response to Corona infection, saying it should not be used outside hospitals for fear of serious side effects and even death.

“I’ve heard about the drug a lot of good things,” said Trump, whose government has spent the past two months promoting the drug as a solution to the deadly virus.

Remember, last week, Katie Miller, Vice President of Communications Mike Pence, was diagnosed with Corona blue. Pence was also reported to have voluntarily isolated himself, but the report was later denied.