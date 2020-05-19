Coronavirus news in Italy and worldwide – today, Tuesday 19 May – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The latest updates from Italy and the world on the coronavirus emergency

We enter the heart of ‘Phase 2’. In reopening shops, restaurants, bars, hairdressers and beauticians. The churches reopen and we go back to mass. Traffic returns, more people on public transport. With the aim of June 3 to return to review tourists in Italy. Meanwhile, 99 victims of Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy have been the lowest increase in one day since the start of the lockdown (there were 145 on Sunday), for a total of 225,886 people infected, 451 more (Sunday 675). In 4 regions with zero contagions: Umbria, Sardinia, Calabria and Basilicata. The healed rose to 127,326, 2,150 more. Today’s news on the Covid-19 emergency from Italy and the world.

8.35 am – Trump: “I am taking hydroxychloroquine” – President Donald Trump said he is taking hydroxychlorichin, a malaria drug to protect against coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should be given for Covid-19 in a hospital or research environment due to of potentially fatal side effects. Trump told reporters Monday that he had taken the drug and one zinc supplement per day “for about a week and a half.” There is no evidence that the drug fights the new coronavirus: “I started taking it because I think it is good. I have heard many good stories,” said Trump, telling his doctor that he did not recommend the drug to him, but asked for it to White House doctor Last month the Food and Drug Administration warned healthcare professionals that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research facilities due to sometimes fatal side effects.

8.30 am – In India more than 100 thousand cases – The toll of coronavirus cases in India has exceeded the 100,000 threshold: according to the American university Johns Hopkins, the infections in the country have reached 101,139, while the deaths caused so far by the virus are 3,164. The data were confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Health. The Indian Medical Research Council, for its part, has announced that 2,404,267 tests have been performed nationwide.

8.25 am – Seychelles, no to cruise ships for the whole of 2021 – The Seychelles authorities have decided to ban cruise tourism until the end of 2021 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, according to CNN reports. It is not yet clear whether the government intends to also prohibit entry for tourists arriving by air

8.20 am – Use over 1.5 million cases, yesterday 21,500 – More than 1.5 million cases and over 90,000 deaths in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. The latest update from Johns Hopkins University speaks of 1,508,598 infections and 90,367 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. On Monday, according to Jhu data reported by CNN, at least 21,551 new cases of coronavirus were registered. The state of New York remains the most affected with 351,371 confirmed infections and 28,339 deaths.

8.15 am – Brazil overtakes Great Britain, over 255 thousand infections – In the last 24 hours, Brazil has recorded a record number of 13,140 coronavirus cases, reaching a total of 255,368, overcoming infections in the United Kingdom (247,709) and becoming the third country for patients. This is what emerges from the calculation made by Johns Hopkins University, according to which the victims in Brazil, after 674 recorded in the last 24 hours, are health at 16,853.

8.10 am – 4.8 million cases worldwide and more than 318 thousand victims – There are more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases worldwide. The latest data from Johns Hopkins University speak of 4,805,005 infections worldwide and 318,534 deaths since the beginning of the health emergency. The United States remains the most affected country with over 1.5 million cases and more than 90,000 deaths.

8.05 am – Data from China: six new cases of contagion – China has recorded six new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection yesterday, including one in Wuhan. According to the latest update of the Chinese National Health Commission, yesterday there were three cases of contagion from abroad (all in the northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia) and three cases developed locally, two of which in the northern province East of Jilin, and one in Wuhan, the city from which the epidemic spread. The new established case is that of a patient who was previously asymptomatic. China has 82,960 infections since the beginning of the epidemic and 4,634 deaths, while asymptomatic infections have increased by 17 units in the last 24 hours, slightly down compared to 18 yesterday.

8.00 am – Trump: final suspension with WHO financing – US President Donald Trump has threatened to stop American funding for WHO forever, and leaving the organization will not commit to “significant improvements” within 30 days. If this does not happen, the president said at the end of a day in which the WHO assembly was held and after announcing that he was regularly taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure of the coronavirus, “I will transform the temporary suspension of the ‘WHO to a permanent extent and I will reconsider our participation in the Organization. ” In a 4-page letter addressed to the WHO secretary general and published by President Trump shortly before 11 pm (5 in Italy) on his Twitter profile (followed by 80 million people), all the “mistakes” made by Organization since the beginning of the epidemic in China.