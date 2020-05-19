High school exams, class council document: what it must contain

Each terminal class of the II degree secondary education pathways is “presented” for the state exam in a specific document, prepared by the class council, defined as “May 15th Document” in reference to the deadline by which, each school year , must be developed and published.

In carrying out the work, the examination commission must take into account this important document.

For the current school year 2019/20, in consideration of the problems related to the health emergency that is being experienced due to COVID 19, which has significantly influenced the teaching activity and the organization of collegial activities, which are carried out remotely by videoconference, the deadline by which the class councils must draw up the Sled Document on 30 May, as indicated in art.9 of the OM on the state exam published on 16/05/2020, as promptly reported by OrizzonteScuola

Class council document: what content

The class councils of each fifth class of secondary schools must prepare a document by May 30 that explains the contents, methods, means, spaces and times of the training path, the criteria, the assessment tools adopted and the objectives achieved, as well as any other element that the class council itself deems useful and significant for the examination, in accordance with the provisions of art.17 paragraph 1 of Legislative Decree n.62 / 2017.

The document must also detail the following:

a) the activities, paths and projects carried out under “Citizenship and Constitution”, carried out in accordance with the objectives of the three-year plan of the training offer;

b) the texts being studied in the context of teaching Italian during the fifth year that will be submitted to the candidates during the oral interview

c) for courses of study that provide for it, the ways in which the teaching of a non-linguistic discipline (DNL) in a foreign language has been activated with the CLIL methodology

In drafting the document, class councils must also take into account the indications provided by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data with note dated March 21, 2017, prot. 10719, concerning

“Disclosure of personal data relating to students in the context of the so-called “Document of May 15” pursuant to art. 5, paragraph 2, of the Presidential Decree July 23, 1998, n. 323 – Operational indications “

Acts and certifications relating to tests carried out and initiatives carried out during the year in preparation for the state exam, PCTOs, internships and internships possibly carried out may be attached to the Document, if it was possible during the teaching period in attendance.

The class council document must be published on the institution’s register in the terms indicated by the Ordinance and the commission must comply with the contents of the document in the performance of the exam.