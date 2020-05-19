Reach your loved ones with the most beautiful and meaningful pictures of May 19 messages! 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk …

It came violently, from four sides,People are bored, and they are very tired.Some were heedless, some were angry,You were awake, you were Atatürk.

You got out of Istanbul, you came to Samsun,

Then you set up the quad in Erzurum.

You wrapped the bleeding wound in Sivas,

Give orders from Amasya, you Ataturk.

It is Nineteen May, our birth day,

Our spread of Turkishness has spread to the world.

A gift to youth, this is our wedding,

Celebrate happily, you Ataturk.

You said, “The state exists for the nation.”

“You know, folks have a homeland,” you knew.

For the sake of life, you established a country,

Live a lifetime with him, you Ataturk.

Every Nineteen May, we remember you.

We got rid of servanthood, we became civilized.

The reason for these glitters is you

Lift up and see your head, Atatürk.