Loan to FCA becomes a political case. Gualtieri: we will verify the commitments – La Stampa

The issue of the 6.3 billion euro loan to FCA agreed between the company, the government, Sace and Banca Intesa, which the Minister of the Economy, Roberto Gualtieri, also spoke in the evening, reminds us that the question of “A loan, not a gift.” And to let people know that “we asked for additional commitments to those already quite stringent introduced in the decree: all planned investments must be confirmed and strengthened, from employment, to no to relocations and monitoring of the agreement”. A theme that also makes politicians and economists from a similar area, such as Carlo Calenda and Luigi Marattin, squabble, who rightly give it via Twitter. Meanwhile Matteo Salvini gives a cautious assent: «I certainly prefer Giorgio Armani who said: let’s bring the parades from Paris to Milan. Having said that, if there are tens of thousands of jobs at stake, before saying no, I would do some thoughts ». As also Giorgia Meloni:

«A complex problem because FCA is still a company that has tens of thousands of employees in Italy. The problem is what the loan is for. If I need to distribute dividends, it can’t be done; if it can be used for walking and helping workers and suppliers in Italy

a, it’s a completely different story ».

Let’s start from the head. It all starts with a lunge by Andrea Orlando, deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, who asked to bind the loan with a public guarantee to the company’s “commitments”. Orlando posed the problem of FCA International’s legal and fiscal headquarters abroad, also putting in the deck the orientation of “editorial groups and power centers that will try to bring down the government”. The director of this newspaper, Massimo Giannini, replied that, for transparency, the discussion concerns the FCA group “satellite of the Exor galaxy to which this newspaper also belongs”, to pay attention to a certain “virus between politics and newspapers”, or the surrender to conspiracy and a mechanical view of the relationship between journalists and publishers. “Fetid breeze of slander shot at random – wrote the director Giannini yesterday morning – and a lot per kilo that ends up poisoning all the wells”. And here is Andrea Orlando’s spicy reply: «According to the director of The print since I dared to hypothesize that some information subjects could be conditioned by the interests of their publishers, in the current political phase, I would be practically the same (since hit by the same virus, use this happy and timely metaphor) of those who on social networks lynch daily Liliana Segre and Silvia Romano. And this because of the roughness of my reasoning. His, in fact, is much more refined ».

But the discussion ignites. Andrea Marcucci, leader of the Senate, replies to the party companion: «Controversy detached from the facts. The loan requested from a private bank by FCA serves to guarantee the salary of employees and suppliers of the entire supply chain ». While Dal M5S, Vito Crimi invites those who “believe it is necessary to impose further conditions” to make a proposal: “We are ready to support it”.

The discussion on the loan to FCA, however, also becomes the occasion for a confrontation on the left. Matteo Renzi intervenes: «I understand that defending Fiat is not very popular and most people don’t like moving the headquarters to the Netherlands, but in this story our job is to defend jobs. And I do it willingly, both for Fiat and for other companies ». So a hit in Orlando: «When I hear authoritative political leaders evoking strong powers or hidden interests, I tell myself that populism in this country is winning the cultural challenge. Too many see conspiracies everywhere. Blessed is he who has time to see conspiracies: I only see a serious employment crisis ahead of us ». For him too, a quick reply from the deputy secretary of the Democratic Party: «Nobody spoke of bosses or strong powers, but of legal and tax offices, guarantees of investments and employment levels, and absolutely legitimate interests at stake».