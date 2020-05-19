Inter, from Cavani outside 50 mln: Conte prepares the revolution

“Hands in the dough for another Inter. Plans and plans for the second term of the (Antonio) Conte government ”.

Thus opens the article of La Gazzetta dello Sport on the revolution regarding the attack of Inter of the future but not only. Six purchases, two external, two midfielders and two attackers against four disposals. Lautaro and Vecino plus Icardi and Nainggolan finance the revolution.

ATTACK

In light of the fact that the operation Mertens has become complicated and not a little – the Belgian seems close to the renewal with Napoli – Inter could decide to tack on Edinson Cavani. A similar profile from an economic point of view, given that both the former Palermo and the Belgian were / are on a free transfer. In addition to Cavani, whose dossier ended up on Marotta and Ausilio’s table, there is also talk of Werner, whose arrival depends on Lautaro’s future: “Barcelona are desperate to find the right match to close the deal, after having already reached an agreement with the player for some time. The stakes are high, Inter are holding out: it’s hot days, neither side has an interest in pulling it too long. Also because both clubs have identified Timo Werner as the alternative to Toro. It’s a pity that Liverpool have moved on the German for some time. Hopes of mocking Klopp? There are, related to the uncertainty that currently also paralyzes the Premier League and therefore does not allow the Reds to sink the blow, “explains La Gazzetta dello Sport in detail.

EXTERNAL

In 3-5-2 contiano, the two wings are fundamental and this is why Inter could decide to change its look: in addition to Semedo, profile ‘pushed’ by Barcelona in the Lautaro affair – the Nerazzurri, however, do not want to raise the rating -, there is also another name: it is Hakimi, who will return to Madrid after the experience in Dortmund but will only be passing through. Rated 50 mln, Hakimi likes PSG but his future is still not written. In the meantime, Inter will have to clarify Moses’ future with Chelsea. By the end of May the Nerazzurri will have to dissolve their reserves and decide whether or not to pay the 12 million for the ransom. In case of farewell, it is possible that Marotta and Ausilio decide to bet on Emerson Palmieri but there is the variable Barcelona that Junion could offer in the Lautaro affair Firpo.

MIDFIELD

The Inter revolution also affects the midfield. With Borja Valero expiring and Vecino coming out, the Nerazzurri would have room to close two deals, even more if they could find a new accommodation for Nainggolan, destined not to stay in Cagliari. The first name on the list is Vidal, who has a one-year contract with Barcelona. The Nerazzurri would like to exclude him from the negotiation for Lautaro, because they are convinced that they will be able to close even at a later date, with not inflated figures. The other ‘heavy’ name is that of Sandro Tonali, for which Inter aims to replicate the negotiation with Cagliari for Barella: “It is no coincidence that Marotta is thinking of setting up the deal in the same way, a loan with a redemption obligation for a valuation of 35 million net of bonuses. As it happens, not far from the 37 + 8 spent on Barella. And if then the rival was Rome, today on Tonali the duel is with Juventus, which travels more or less at the same pace as Marotta. Inter want to put the arrow “, La Gazzetta closes.