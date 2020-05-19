First confirmed death due to coronavirus occurred in Madagascar advertising local herbal medicine

The Madagascar Coronavirus Task Force Spokesperson announced that a 57-year-old health worker died from coronavirus on Saturday night.

It was stated that the man who died had both diabetes and high blood pressure.

As of Thursday, 225 confirmed cases and 98 recovery cases were reported in Madagascar.

Andry Rajoelina, the leader of the East African island country, told Western countries with skepticism about the local herbal medicine called ‘Covid Organics’, which he personally advertised and exported to other African countries. Don’t underestimate the scientists. ”

While the World Health Organization and the African Union are also approaching ‘Covid Organics with suspicion and caution, African countries show intense interest and demand for the drug produced in Madagascar.

Many African countries have received tens of thousands of doses of ‘Covid Organics’ from Madagascar.

Source: Sputnik