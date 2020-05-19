Phase 2 in Bergamo, now fear overcomes. And there are those who do not make it after the lockdown









Bergamo, 19 May 2020 –, which was taken yesterday and which mainly concerns trade, catering and personal services, for a total of about 50 thousand employees, just as it happened in the open-air markets (on the Monday market in via Spino and in Piazzale Alpini, a hundred people passed through the morning) and in shopping centers, such as Oriocenter and the Due Torri di Stezzano. In short, despite the desire to leave the black period behind and start again, the Bergamo players still seem to be afraid of Covid-19. In via XX Settembre many traders have resumed their activity, but yesterday there were still many shutters lowered.“several shopkeepers explained.. Like Luciano Calì, hairdresser for 53 years in Borgo Santa Caterina with his shop, which he reopened only to greet his customers, since at the end of the month he will definitively close its doors: the eight weeks of lockdown and the safety rules to be adopted they dealt the coup de grace.

“In these two months – he explains – I have not made any money and now the investments that I should make from the point of view of safety to continue to keep open are too many.” Yesterday the Monumental Cemetery and its church also reopened, which became sadly known because for many weeks it served as a mortuary housing hundreds of coffins which were then transported by Army trucks to other cities for cremation. In agreement with the friars, only 70 faithful can attend religious services. Those who enter the cemetery must wear the mask and the temperature will also be measured. Orio al Serio airport has also been reopened to passenger traffic. The first scheduled flight landed yesterday at 6.51 was a Wizz Air from Sofia with 113 passengers. Since yesterday, therefore, a breath of fresh air has been fired for many merchants. But an alarm signal comes from Ascom Bergamo. “At least one out of ten businesses will not reopen, because it is without the economic means to do it – warns the director Oscar Fusini -. For bars and restaurants, three out of ten clubs are expected to close during the year. At the end of the summer and at the end of the year, the real price of the emergency paid by our sector will be taken into account. ”







