Will there be a curfew on Eid? President Erdoğan announced one by one

Erdogan congratulated the Kadir Night, one of the greatest gospel of Ramadan-i Sharif, which they entered in the last week, after the Presidential Cabinet Meeting held by the video conference method at the Huber Mansion in Tarabya.

President Erdoğan said, “I wish my Lord to make these blessed days and nights instrumental in peace, well-being and peace for our country, our nation, the Islamic world and all humanity. From our country, in Syria, in Libya and elsewhere in the world, I say damn the terrorists and oppressors who do not hesitate under the name of Mevlam Kahhar. ” used expressions.

Erdogan, who does not tolerate even the public officials who run to serve his country and his people, pouring their blood by setting an ambush, walking on them, will never forget the insults and coups, continued as follows:

“The PKK members’ attack on loyalty social support groups created by our Ministry of Internal Affairs in Van and the attack of the CHP people in Adana is aimed at the same purpose, even with different means. Masks and make-up in their faces are not enough to hide their real faces anymore, especially in these difficult days when our country passes, the dirty mentality that cannot tolerate people’s work, to the bread, to the health and health has explicitly exposed itself in these two events. Of course, our nation will see the account of those who expanded to attack their officials and oppressed people in the ballot box, for the sake of small political interests, from the collar of those who enter into a secret, open alliance with bloody terrorists and their extensions. li will not be missing. “

class = ‘cf’>President Erdogan explained that they have tried to solve this bleeding wound permanently like every other issue of the country in the past and said, “We have received this effort in return for the support of our people. This is the situation that all project politicians whose purpose is not about Hakk and the public will fall in the end of the parties. the end of the road has been seen. ” he spoke.

Democracy and every chance they get, they cut off their hopes of national will, coup, the junta, chaos, disaster-mongering of that, the answer to Turkey’s crashing his knees waiting, as always, Erdogan expressed the will of the nation, “hostility to our people of faith and culture had placed in the center of their lives The foils of those who have survived for years by exploiting the common values ​​of the country are now emerging one by one. ” said.

class = ‘cf’>President Erdogan, Turkey has expressed only in the coming period will not only beat, but get the epidemic and 2023, also he said he would get rid of the diseased political representatives.

Erdogan, democracy and development journey of the 2053 and 2071 range of one nation to the next generation, one flag, one nation, one state, stressed that they are determined to leave on a rising basis in Turkey.

THANKS TO VEFA SOCIAL SUPPORT GROUP MEMBERS

Erdogan thanked the members of the Vefa Social Support Group, who worked day and night to serve the nation, especially citizens over 65 years of age and chronic illness, during the epidemic period.

Erdogan also thanked the health personnel, the security forces, and all the laborers working to make people live their daily lives easily.

“This week’s Cabinet meeting of were the developments concerning the coronavirus outbreak as the most important issue for a while. Respecting Turkey’s physical distance, holding the health system strong, to fight the epidemic we collect to the supply of food and cleanliness around public safety topics are successfully underway. However, it is not enough of us to overcome our epidemic The complete elimination of this globally effective outbreak threat is possible with the solution of the problem all over the world, whereas in some countries the outbreak has only gained momentum.

outside our borders completely shut down for years as Turkey, to stop completely daily life, we can not wait for the end of the epidemic. So what we have to do is to reorganize our lives according to the epidemic reality. As I persistently underlined every week, nothing will be like a few months ago, either in our country or in the world. We are now obliged to carry out our lives according to the new order of precautionary measures against epidemics. ”

“WE RECOGNIZE THIS NEW PERIOD AS A CONTROLLED SOCIAL LIFE”

class = ‘cf’>

Expressing that they define this new period as controlled social life, Erdoğan said:

“From the moment we step out of our home to our home again, we will make it a habit to use masks wherever we have contact with other people. Likewise, at least 1.5-2 meters of physical contact with other people on the street, at work, on public transport, in all areas of social life. We will wash our hands at every opportunity, and we will use cleaning products such as cologne and disinfectant frequently. It is very important.”

Health services and in Turkey, Erdogan said that there is never a shortage of cleaning materials, the hospital is at very low levels in the number of cases treated, he said.

Expressing that they have strengthened their health infrastructure with the new hospitals they have opened and are about to open, new personnel they employ, Erdogan said, “We are opening the entire city hospital in Basaksehir with Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Abe on Thursday. We said that Pine should represent us, and Sakura is Japan. Because we wanted this name to remain as a symbol in this hospital that we built in cooperation. ” said.

Stating that the hospitals with thousands of beds they built in Yeşilköy and Sancaktepe in 45 days are about to be completed, Erdogan said, “Sancaktepe Prof. Dr. Feriha Öz Emergency Hospital was held on May 29th, with Yeşilköy Prof. Dr. Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital and Hadımköy Dr. İsmail. We are opening our Niyazi Kurtmış Hospital on May 31st. ” he spoke.

“WE NEED TO CUT THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES ASAP”

President Erdoğan said that thanks to their experience in the last 2 months, they have a significant accumulation in both prevention, diagnosis and treatment against the epidemic.

Stating that both the low mortality rate of patients and the control of the cases, the rate of spreading the disease and the innovative treatment methods are followed with appreciation, Erdogan said, “Our country’s successful studies in this regard have become a worldwide model. Now it is considered a coronavirus or similar epidemic diseases. We are more prepared than before. The data shared with the public every day shows that the new patient and mortality rate has passed to a certain level. However, we need to continue this line downwards and cut the number of new cases as soon as possible. is in our hands. ” he spoke.

President Erdogan stated that the normalization calendar they have started to realize can only be possible with the number of cases going down and resetting.

Stating that if there is a negative development in the course of the epidemic, Erdogan stated that they might have to re-apply some of the measures more harshly, “I repeatedly ask our citizens to follow the rules set for the return of the wheels of both their health, the peace of the economy and the economy.” is a struggle that we need to follow, if we keep our attention and sensitivity, we have to comply with the rules. We have to adopt this process, where even a single negligence can have severe consequences, for the safe future of ourselves and our children. ” said.

“THANKS FOR OUR PATIENTS AND UNDERSTANDING TO OUR CITIZENS”

Expressing that they have implemented the normalization calendar, which was prepared in cooperation with all the institutions, especially the Ministry of Health, under the coordination of the Vice President, Erdogan, in this framework, the businesses such as barbershops, hairdressers, beauty salons and places where clothing products, shoes, bags, and glassware products are re-activated. reminded it was passing.

Erdogan, in the past one week period, except for minor problems in some provinces, this application was generally observed to be running smoothly.

Reminding that they removed the intercity entry and exit ban in the previous week and added 7 more in the last week, Erdogan said, “This also means that the number of provinces restricted to curfew on the weekends has decreased equally. I would like to thank our citizens for their patience and understanding, following the curfew that will end at night. ” used the expression.

Explaining that citizens who want to go to the Black Sea from other provinces for tea harvesting, can leave with the permissions from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, tomorrow night curfew limitation, Erdogan said that they will ensure tea harvest, which is an important production item of the country, without problems.

11.5 BILLION LIRA FREE CASH SUPPORT FOR 10 MILLION CITIZENS IN THE LAST 2 MONTHS

Likewise, Erdogan stated that they provide support and support to citizens in all matters related to agriculture, animal husbandry, industry and trade activities, and that they are constantly taking new steps to facilitate daily life, revive the economy, increase production, employment and exports.

Erdogan explained that they did not neglect the citizens who were negatively affected by the precautions taken during the epidemic, “We have provided thousands of pounds of cash support to our approximately 5.5 million low-income citizens with the social protection shield. We transferred 6 billion pounds of resources to more than 4.5 million citizens. Thus, we showed that we were with our nation in these difficult days by providing 11.5 billion pounds of cash support to 10 million citizens in the last 2 months. ” found the assessment.

President Erdogan noted that they provide a lot of support to all segments, from industrialists to tradesmen, from postponement of taxes, insurance, especially insurance premiums and installment payments to affordable loans.

“On the dates of 23-24-25-26 MAY, 81 81 PROVINCES OF OUR PROVINCE WILL BE RESTRICTED ON THE STREET.”

Erdogan, Turkey’s support programs, some countries are not on paper, as announced, he said application consists of actually realized.

Underlining that the normalization calendar shaped within the framework of the sensitivities of the Scientific Board operating under the Ministry of Health will continue according to the developments, Erdogan listed the new normalization steps decided at this week’s Cabinet Meeting:

“Guidelines including issues to be considered in the implementation of the relevant normalization plan have been published in all sectors. The posters of the workplace will be posted with information on the hours of work, showing the number of customers that can be inside at the same time. The curfew will be imposed in all 81 provinces in May.I hope that we will encounter a picture that we will not need such restrictions after the holiday.Our first day of the holiday will be on the streets between the hours of 14.00-20.00 on the first day of the holiday. Stretching practice about our youth will continue again.The intercity travel restriction, which is valid for 15 provinces, has been extended for 15 days. We are restarting with certain restrictions and measures as of June. Likewise, 60 thousand prisoners in open prisons who were sent for leave due to the epidemic were extended for 2 months at the end of May. On Friday, May 29, with the Friday prayer, we open our mosques to worship, starting with the mosques, which are determined by the governorates and mufti. For a while, our mosques will be prayed with the congregation only at noon and afternoon, and the practice of individual worship will continue at other times. Of course, we will perform the prayer with this community again within the rules. ”

Erdogan said, “We have decided to end the education year of the schools under our Ministry of National Education. The new academic year will begin next September. The course and similar activities of our Ministry will continue in its own calendar. YÖK has already made the announcement about universities. Nurseries and day nurseries will be operational on June 15. ” said.

“WE ARE IN THE PREPARATION OF THE BACK TO THE LONGER TIME OF EVERYTHING WE HAVE LOSE”

Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while fighting the epidemic coronavirus, Turkey’s development, growth, development, never needed to progress towards the goals of the study stressed that neglect.

Reminding that the placement ceremony of the last block in the steel towers of the Çanakkale Bridge in 1915 was held last week and that the light seeing ceremony was held in the tunnel of the Gayrettepe-Kağıthane-İstanbul Airport Metro Line construction, Erdogan said, “Tomorrow we will have the ceremony of commissioning the first turbine of the Ilısu Dam in the monument works of our country. On Wednesday, we will attend the conference ceremony of the 23rd term judicial judges and prosecutors. The preparations for reforms in many areas, especially the judiciary, continue without interruption. Hopefully, we will open the dams of the State Hydraulic Works in many parts of our country. ” he spoke.

Erdogan said that each of the ministries and institutions is working hard on issues related to their areas of responsibility, saying:

“We have already started to plan how we can evaluate the political and economic climate that will be reshaped in the post-epidemic world in our favor. With the normalization calendar to be completed in June, we will enter into much bigger leaps in every field than ever before. we’re in a short time to undo the preparations. Almost all the world can say the fall as the aggression against our country, even in such a period, established the sinister games played of the traps we see continuous progress. Turkey has been fighting heroically against numerous attacks economy also suffered along with other areas in the last 7 years. ”

“Showdown with Turkey are attempting to ÖDETİY the ITS PRICE”

President Erdoğan stated that those who attacked the economy once again over the exchange rate in the past weeks are trying to put a game back into circulation that they have played many times in the past.

“The 2018 measures in that we received after the sneak attack which we are exposed in August, we were able to frustrate the attack through mechanisms that we have developed. After almost every major moves in Turkey, we know again attempted it attacked behind indigestion fine. It will be explained with economic rules against our country to such caliper means- Turkey ‘ During the epidemic period, we have disadvantaged those who tried to draw our industrialists, our tradesmen and our business world abroad in order to relieve our loans, in order to relieve our tradesmen and our business world. I am saying clearly and clearly that we will never have mercy for those who have fled foreign currency from my country. ” he spoke.

Pointing out that the struggle in the tension areas in the region is getting hotter, Erdogan made the following evaluations:

“Turkey has a strong history with background, political and humanitarian impact, by supporting their military capability has increased to a different location. We invite Syria from Libya up to the face of our large area in the country everyone to support the main policy become converts those a moment positions to reconsider ago . the world’s while obvious on the verge of a new exchange against Turkey still bloody terrorists, dictators who slaughtered his own people, are located next to the sordid lobby, a moment we wish to see the truth before. in our region, and no plans no projects were excluded from our country in the world is no political and economic formation has no chance of success. from the Balkans to the Mediterranean from North Africa to South Asia, it is possible to see examples of the fact that everywhere. Hopefully in the new era, all this in the truths of light, big and strong Turkey to build quickly complete by puter. ”

“IN THE TOMORROW 19.19 ALL STADIUMS WILL BE LIGHTED AND ISTICLAL ANCHOR PUBLICATION WILL BE MADE”

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the nation and all young people on 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and ended his words as follows:

“101 years ago, on a 19th of May, I stepped in Samsun, and I have begun the first step of the Independence Struggle with Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and all our heroes of the War of Independence. I extend my condolences to all of his relatives.

In addition to other activities, tomorrow, at 19.19, all stadiums in our country will be illuminated and the National Anthem will be broadcast from the public address devices. We invite all members of our nation to read the National Anthem from the windows or balconies of their homes at the same time. Today is the 76th anniversary of the exile of hundreds of thousands of Crimean Turks from their homeland and the occupation of their lands in 1944 at the order of Stalin. I draw special attention to the exile. I am stating our Crimean Tatars who were martyred in this exile, and I would like to state that we will continue to be with our Crimean brothers. “