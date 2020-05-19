<

div>

<!-- RELEVANTI_ARTICLE_START --> <div class="post_main_pic"><img src="https://www.srugim.co.il/i/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/לכידהה__w650h331q80.jpg" alt="Israel is connected | A variety of content for the whole family - watch" width="650" height="331" /><p> From a creative meeting in the theater around the play "Hannah Szenes" - Meditech </p></div> <p>The schedule for "Connected Israel: Digital Culture Shows" for Tuesday, May 19, 2020:</p> <p>10: 00-10: 50 A meeting in the theater around the play "Hannah Szenes" - Meditech</p> <p>11: 00-11: 30 Moving Show with the Songs - Capricorn</p> <p>11: 30-12: A Cinema Meeting with the Creator of "Golda"</p> <h3><strong>Creator meeting in the theater around the play "Hannah Szenes" - Meditech </strong></h3> <p><iframe mozallowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmcs.gov.il%2Fvideos%2F249245829483635%2F&show_text=0&width=476" width="476" height="476" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe></p> <h3><strong>Moving show with the songs - Capricorn </strong></h3> <p><iframe mozallowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmcs.gov.il%2Fvideos%2F2826901520765300%2F&show_text=0&width=476" width="476" height="476" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe></p> <h3><strong>Cinema meeting with film maker "Golda" </strong></h3> <p><iframe mozallowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="" allowfullscreen="" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fmcs.gov.il%2Fvideos%2F239897237271506%2F&show_text=0&width=476" width="476" height="476" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe></p> If an article found an error or an inappropriate advertisement. Report to us>