Turkey’s first domestic hot air balloon, took off with Turkish flags and posters of Ataturk

Within the scope of the coronavirus measures, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation postponed the flights with a hot air balloon until 1 July. hot air balloon operators who lives in one of Turkey’s most important tourism centers in Cappadocia and the pilot Mehmet Halis Aydogan, May 19 Atatürk Commemoration and Youth and Sports Day, I want to perform in Turkey’s first domestic flight with hot air balloon. Aydoğan, who obtained the necessary permissions from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation for this purpose, was prepared to take off to the skies of Cappadocia in the early hours of the morning. Aydoğan, who completed his preparations, said, “Today we will have a special balloon flight. May 19, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day is a very precious day for us and our country. We will carry out this flight with our Ataturk poster and Turkish flag in this period when our balloons do not fly because of the coronavirus. We hope that these days goes fast. with our hope hundreds balloon May 19 still Cappadocia and nice holidays we will celebrate again together by hanging Turkish flags. we are a separate pleased to have achieved this flight with the first domestic balloon produced in Turkey, “he said.

FLYING THROUGH “ISTIKBAL IS IN THE SKY”

After Aydogan speech on 'The future is in the heavens' by Ataturk, Turkey's first poster that connect to the local hot air balloon in Cappadocia skies and toured with the Turkish flag.