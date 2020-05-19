COLDIRETTI PUGLIA: “5 THOUSAND RESTAURANTS IN ITALY IN THE HAND OF CRIME”

The underworld has managed to control five thousand catering establishments with the agri-food sector which has become one of the priority investment areas of the underworld which includes its strategic nature in times of crisis because it allows it to infiltrate civil society in a capillary way and to condition the daily path of people, with 219 companies, including restaurants, bars, ice cream parlors, pubs, under confiscation in Puglia.

In Puglia, 219 companies were confiscated, of which 135 managed by the National Agency for the administration and destination of confiscated assets while 84 are “destined”. Out of the regional total, there are 31 in Bari, in Foggia there are just 2, in Brindisi there are 24, in Taranto 17 and in Lecce 10. In the first half of 2018 – according to the Dia report – 21 disqualifying orders were issued in Puglia in against companies, it is the fifth Italian region.

Organized crime – Coldiretti underlines – taking advantage of the economic crisis, penetrate massively and extensively into the legal economy by blackmailing with usury or acquiring directly or indirectly the restaurants in Italy and abroad. A danger that has increased with the liquidity crisis generated by the coronavirus emergency in many economic structures that have become more vulnerable to blackmail and usury. Law enforcement operations reveal the interests of criminal organizations in the agri-food sector and specifically in catering in its various forms, from franchises to exclusive clubs, from bars and taverns to luxury restaurants and trendy aperitifs to pizzerias. In this way, the underworld appropriates – underlines Coldiretti – vast sectors of the agri-food sector and the profits that derive from it, destroying competition and the free legal market and suffocating honest entrepreneurship, but also seriously compromising quality and product safety, with the indirect effect of profoundly undermining the image of Italian products and the value of the Made in Italy brand.

The intensity of criminal associations is high in the South, but the degree of penetration is also strong and stable in the Center and North. There is a strong associational presence also on the Adriatic side (Pescara: 71.4; Foggia: 67.4; Brindisi: 51.6) and the number of the Apulian provinces is high: Barletta-Andria-Trani (40.9) , Bari (40.9), Taranto (39.4) and Lecce (37.4).

From agriculture to livestock, from food distribution to catering, the overall annual turnover of crime in the national agri-food sector has risen to 24.5 billion euros according to Coldiretti. “The excellent results of the law enforcement activity confirm the need to keep the guard high and to tighten the still wide links of the legislation with the reform of the crimes in the agri-food sector presented by the special commission chaired by Gian Carlo Caselli, president of the scientific committee of the Agromafie Observatory Foundation promoted by Coldiretti, because contracts between actors operating along the food supply chains are a prerequisite for local production, decent remuneration for agricultural entrepreneurs and quality for consumers “, says Savino Muraglia, president of Coldiretti Puglia, underlining that “technological innovation and new global production and distribution systems make agri-food fraud even more dangerous and therefore must be pursued with a more adequate punitive system”.

