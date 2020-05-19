Those words made Melih Gökçek very angry! Now, there is Athena Gökhan in his target

Resigning AKP’s former Ankara Mayor İbrahim Melih Gökçek shared his successor Mansu Yavaş by sharing a video with a motorcycle drifting for a clip shoot at the Historical Hacı Bayram-ı Veli Mosque, “The scandal of the year … Mansur Yavaş is close Alper Kaya, one of his men, drifted on the motorbike in front of the tomb of Hacı Bayram-I Veli, on the orders of the city council and press consultant Volkan Gültekin. Mansur Yavaş could not find another place? You became a full CHP … ”

But later it turned out that the person named Alper Kaya was both Osman Gökçek’s school friend and he was a host on Beyaz TV. When the event in question came to light, the singer Gökhan Özoğuz said, “The ship will not sail with lying wind!” reaction came. Quoting Özoğuz’s tweet, Göçek responded with the words “It is an honor, the one who cannot prove what he says, is an honor”.

Singer Özoğuz, regarding the claim in question, “Because there are those who make fake acts like this, nobody has faith or trust in the news, the title of the Agenda with fake ghost calculations and anything that is done from that side. The ship with the lying wind will not lead!” he used expressions.

Gokhan Ozoguz’s reaction responded with Gökçek, “Do you agree with the statement:” Gokhan “is an honor who cannot prove what he says, is an honor who cannot,” If you agree, I will have a few questions. If you do not answer, we will have already received the answer. ”