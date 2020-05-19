Those words made Melih Gökçek very angry! Now, there is Athena Gökhan in his target

Melih Gökçek, who often targets Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavas, was angry at the words of the soloist of the Athena group, Gökhan Özoğuz.
But later it turned out that the person named Alper Kaya was both Osman Gökçek’s school friend and he was a host on Beyaz TV. When the event in question came to light, the singer Gökhan Özoğuz said, “The ship will not sail with lying wind!” reaction came. Quoting Özoğuz’s tweet, Göçek responded with the words “It is an honor, the one who cannot prove what he says, is an honor”.
Singer Özoğuz, regarding the claim in question, “Because there are those who make fake acts like this, nobody has faith or trust in the news, the title of the Agenda with fake ghost calculations and anything that is done from that side. The ship with the lying wind will not lead!” he used expressions.
Gokhan Ozoguz’s reaction responded with Gökçek, “Do you agree with the statement:” Gokhan “is an honor who cannot prove what he says, is an honor who cannot,” If you agree, I will have a few questions. If you do not answer, we will have already received the answer. ”
