“S” type of plastering model in the economy! – Sözcü Newspaper

Mahir Ünal, AKP Deputy Chairman, is very critical, on top of thatShe found. Marmara Universitywasn’t it? What callIt was cut?

After the outbreak in Turkey’s economy “V” type economic bounce model awaits itself… What is it “V model” If you say, look at the type of letter.

It falls from top to bottom and rises at the same speed. Sahin Turkey when did he go up Man inevitably thinks about it.

★★★

Because it is a shame. We have not experienced a landing in the economy! Whenever we ask, the country is always splash It was a state. Even “H” type was majestic… At least we were called that. Let’s be careful if it doesn’t bounce over us at least…

Maybe from the “V” of the tax He is talking. It means that we will bring more taxes. He’s giving a secret message.

After this jump move “S” type plastering and on “T” type feather I am waiting. My main fear “O” type “grasshopper” model… before one or two leapsas if we used our right…

★★★

Mahir Bey’s market analysis a little troubled… Just a year ago he gave the good news on the eve of local elections; “After the election, the dollar will drop below 5 TL” told. During that conversation 5:25 Was level!

The dollar has never stopped rising since the day he spoke. Prior to Level 6 passed, then He tried 7 ... Trusting himself selling the dollar in their hands Is there anybody to say to those who hurt? Will he compensate?

★★★

Interesting from all four corners American, British, Japanese economists while saying that the world cannot be easily recovered, high and low looking for money Turkey in splash.

The country that gives you money cannot bounce, you borrow and bounce from it. Obviously you live in dreams! You look like my uncle who says that if we sell the land in Tekirdağ, we can open a shop with that money!

★★★

My personal expectation “M” type… Dreaming, but it goes to our economy … umbrella formation I am waiting. I say it opens with autumn rains.

Another possibility is like fish swimming deeper “Z” type … We were crawling at the bottom. We have gone back 40 years in justice, development, freedom and democracy. We continued to crawl from there.

★★★

In Turkey if everything returns to normal, produces full gas To whom will he sell the goods? Is there such a market in the world? Is the domestic market with a low income? Whatever we do there will be no demand!

Can send tourists to Turkey this summer 10 country names says until … Neither Germany nor Britain nor Russia… What about the epidemic because of incoming tourists? Are we going to close people home again?

★★★

Mahir Bey with his vast economic knowledge “Spider web” knows the theorem necessarily. Let me tell for those who don’t; in agriculture this year’s crop depends on last year’s prices. Due to the past year, agriculture is mint this year… Don’t expect anything from there…

What can i say? It came again, the economy model I like the type of … “V” either “G” Whether… What difference does it make? by Country actually intestine even if they can be believed we are not sinking there are millions The country …