? After the agreement with China, ICL will provide India with $ 95 million potash – the capital market

Signing a potash supply contract to China, the company announces a similar contract with India which is the world’s largest potash consumer. These are two particularly significant contracts for ICL, which has suffered a sharp decline in the potash sector’s profitability in recent quarters. In response to the announcement, the stock has risen – rising on Wall Street as well.
The contract signed by the company with India is part of a framework agreement signed in 2018. ICL pledged to provide India with 410,000 tonnes of potash by the end of the year at a price of $ 230 per ton, which is $ 50 less than the company’s previous contract with India. In addition, the company gave India an option to purchase an additional 30,000 tonnes at the same price by the end of the year. All in all, it is a $ 95 million source contract, with the option of increasing the scope of the contract in another $ 7 million, so that it is a total of $ 102 million.
In recent weeks, ICL has signed a similar agreement with Chinese companies at $ 220 per tonne, so the contract with the Indian IPL is being priced at about $ 30 per tonne in relation to an agreement with China.
It should be noted that in 2019 very high potash stocks accumulated in the world mainly due to the harsh winter which led to a fall in potash demand. In the fourth quarter of this year, ICL suffered a decline of 708,000 tonnes in potash sales, which eroded the company’s revenues and profits. The potash sector in ICL, at 2019 prices generated an operating profit of 19% of turnover. It is likely that due to the decline in sales prices, the company’s operating profitability will be eroded from the sector, but it will still return to high sales volumes that will generate profitability (although lower in current sales prices).
