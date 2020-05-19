The Last Dance: Organization or Player Championships?

In 2017, Phil Jackson was interviewed by Sam Smith, the famous basketball reporter who accompanied the Chicago Bulls throughout the organization’s glamorous years. In an interview, Jackson praised the much-maligned General Manager Jerry Kraus, who had died at the age of 78 a few weeks before.

“Bulls had a psychologist and all sorts of things like a video room, medical support, a close therapist, massage therapy. We had almost no injuries,” Jackson said. “We didn’t have a single injury to a player that prevented him from playing all season. Krauss was ahead of his time with a lot of things – things that were not the Lakers when I got there (1999).”

Read more at Calcalist

Krauss always insisted that the Bulls’ championships were “organization championships.” Michael Jordan, and you could say most basketball fans, saw the situation differently: Michael Jordan would win championships in every “organization.”

This is a question that will remain open forever. Would Jordan have won a championship with a coach like Doug Collins who threw all of Jordan’s offensive responsibilities?

Would Jordan have won the championship if he got everything he wanted from Jerry Kraus? Just one example: Jerry Krauss insisted on Phil Jackson, Bill Cartwright and Tony Kucuch. Jordan would give them up – all important figures in the story of the Chicago Bulls and Jordan himself.

Would Jordan have managed to win championships if Scottie Pippen or Dennis Rodman were injured in series against the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers or Utah Jazz?

More than that, Krauss managed to build a strong team below the salary cap – such a good team that it even made a 55-win season and reached Game 7 of the Eastern Final without Jordan. And as mentioned, there was the matter of the “mantle” – an innovative concept at the time that is now an especially important part of any modern group.

Jordan didn’t care about all that stuff. He had his own fitness coach. He took care of his own mantle. He also did not care about salary cap and bureaucracy. He also didn’t quite understand the issue, at least at the beginning.

And yes, there were ego clashes between Kraus and Jordan – no doubt Kraus couldn’t overcome himself, especially in 1998. He wanted to start over and build a new team, and that’s why the Big Bulls’ dynasty came to an end after 9 years and 6 championships. In the final minutes of “The Last Dance,” the documentary series spoken about by the Nantes’ Bulls, Michael Jordan says he wanted to return for another season. Try to win the seventh championship. But Krauss and Bulls owner Jerry Reissendorf prevented it.

And here, it’s also important to look at the situation before accusing Kraus of preventing more championships from Jordan.

First of all, by the end of the 1997/98 season Jordan was already 35 – after three consecutive championships and almost no absences from games. He played 40+ minutes per game in three tough playoffs. He was still built like a god and probably could have reached a similar fit next season. However, the real difficulty was in maintaining his crazy mentality. He himself admitted that he had trouble meeting the standards he set for himself. And after winning the first three championships he retired because of it.

Scottie Pippen – who would soon get into his payroll – could no longer continue in Chicago. Too much precipitation. He was also completely broken in Game No. 6 in the 1998 Finals. His career after leaving Chicago made no mention of his years in the dynasty.

Dennis Rodman’s 37-year-old career in 1998 quickly deteriorated into sports irrelevance. Phil Jackson was on his last fuel vapor and couldn’t see himself going on for another season. And the entire roster was worn and exhausted for three long seasons under the Jordanian regime.

And something else: the NBA was on the way to lockout – much because of Michael Jordan.

In 1997 and 1998 Michael Jordan made more money than most teams in the NBA. At the end of the 1990s, the salary cap was about $ 24-25 million and teams were allowed to pay one player without counting it in the salary cap (if they were part of the team in the pre-season). In 1996, Jordan signed a one-year contract under which he received just over $ 30 million; The second biggest paycheck at the time was that of Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks – $ 18.7 million. In 1997, Jordan signed a $ 31 million contract.

Jordan – perfectly justified – earned almost 2 times more than any other sports star on the planet. And by comparison, he earned more than any Utah Jazz player together ($ 25-28 million a year between 1996 and 1998). The Jazz were the Bulls ’opponents in the final.

The Chicago Bulls had a $ 62 million salary budget. Only one other group has paid more than $ 50 million to its players (New York Knicks). Only 11 teams paid any of their players more than Jordan got.

Other superstars may not have demanded to compare their salary to Michael Jordan, but they did demand $ 15-20 million outside the salary cap. The groups did not have the money or the desire to pay such amounts.

When Jordan retired in 1998 – the players ‘and owners’ union entered into a confrontation around this issue. The league has been disabled – which is something they were expecting as early as 1997. Only after deciding on “maximum wages” (in large, a player’s salary can reach a maximum of 35% of a team’s salary cap), the league is back. And $ 30 million in wages a season came just 20 years after Jordan’s retirement, with Steph Kerry and LeBron James earning $ 34+ million and $ 33+ million, respectively.

Was Jordan ready to play under such conditions? Could it be possible to build a team around it with at least two Hall of Fillers? Could players such as Ron Harper and Tony Kucuch have been retained on the roster who could have opened in the quintet in any other team but have not played important role players in the Bulls?

Jerry Kraus snagged many criticisms of Scotty Pippen’s low pay, but if Pippen did get what he “deserved” it would have been impossible to fill the roster with players who matched Jordan professionally and humanely.

Krauss, you have to remember, chose Scotty Pippen and Draft Grant, hired Phil Jackson’s services, avoided doing a trade on a leader and mentor like Bill Cartwright, did a trade for Dennis Rodman, insisted on Tony Coochouch and signed the cast to the role. Yes. It was Kraus – the “organization” – who managed to build around Jordan a team full of the right players who were also the right ones for Jordan – despite Jordan’s demands and whims.

Krauss built an organization that was excellent for a decade. How many NBA teams have been able to do this since? How many sports organizations – without restrictions such as salary ceilings – have been able to do this ever since?

The last dance is a wonderful and wonderful documentary that smells a bit like a pro-Michael Jordanian propaganda. No one disputes the fact that Michael Jordan was the greatest basketball player of all time – but Jerry Kraus, the defeated Chicago Bulls general manager, does need to get a lot more credit.