Google Pixel 4a will have a significant shortcoming compared to other Pixels: Active Edge

No Active Edge for Google Pixel 4a

Mishaal Rahman, reliable and long-standing leaker, gives us bad news today, which could make many people turn up their noses:will not be equipped with, unlike all the other Pixels.

Well yes, you read that right. He says with absolute certainty that Active Edge, the pressure on the vertical edges to activate exclusive Pixel functions, will not be available on board the Google Pixel 4a. And there is more than ever to believe him because his statement comes after a chat with the youtuber who owns the smartphone and who has been disseminating reviews, technical specifications and various information in recent weeks.



Can confirm that Active Edge is not available on julio_lusson‘S Pixel 4a.

We do not know why this choice, but it is easy to assume that Google has decided to do so to further diversify, from now on, the mid-range Pixels from the high-end ones, and perhaps also to save a little bit since Active Edge requires a specific sensor installed on the vertical edges.

This is not a drama in the absolute sense if we consider that it is still a mid-range Pixel, that Google is working on a new way to perform gestures and, above all, that Active Edge, despite being really fast and well-functioning, is currently limited to a few actions. Or is it for you?