Coronavirus tests with Bill Gates backing out

So what happened when the virus test backed by Bill Gates was on the verge of being canceled? All the world is having problems sending test this organization may also affect Turkey.

In the letter he sent to the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (SCAN), the FDA officially said that he asked for the authorization document by saying “Please stop patient testing and transmitting your results to patients until you get a valid authorization”. Despite the fact that this organization sent the test kit for free, it was interesting to see such a response.

In the article on the official website of the organization, “FDA has no concern about the safety and accuracy of SCAN’s tests. However, we were asked to stop the tests until we gained additional authorization. ” What makes this such an important organization, Bill Gates wants to send test kits to be supported and the whole world, including Turkey. The fact that he did such a thing for free reveals how important the fight against coronavirus is.

“As SCAN collects more test results in the coming weeks, researchers will be able to analyze the number of cases and answer questions such as when physical distances can be relaxed,” said Bill Gates in his blog post. Let’s see if this organization can obtain a certificate of authorization and provide free test kit service to the world in the future.