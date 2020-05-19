The virus and the red zone nightmare: “If it runs like this it’s a problem”

The magic word is “selective closures”, a new formulation that will probably replace the now known ones lockdown or red areas. After the start of “phase 2” throughout Italy, which has already started on Monday, the eyes of the national and regional health authorities are turning to the indices developed by the Higher Institute of Health to keep the progress of the disease at bay.. Governors and government live with the nightmare of being back at the starting point, but the need not to let the country die of economic crisis has suggested a certain acceleration. The strategy to avoid falling back into the uncontrolled epidemic vortex is therefore to eliminate the lockdown generalized, which would risk paralyzing Italy, and adopting the practice of selective closures. Translated: if an outbreak of an infection were to break out in a Region, it would act with a targeted lockout. Practicallyrestricted as those already built in Vo ‘, Codogno, Medicina and so on.

The approach, however, is based on an assumption: that the red areas manage to contain the infection within the borders barred by the army. Experience teaches that a Vo ‘ it seems to have worked (but in that case a mass collision had also been made), while in the Lodi area the results were less positive. “This is one of the things I would like to take away the doubt – reveals a source in the task force della Lombardia – In the sense that if I were sure that if we noticed quickly we would be able to intervene in time and suffocate the outbreak, then I would sleep more peacefully at night. But I don’t have this security at the moment. “It is no coincidence that among all the governors at the table with premier With you Attilio Fontana was among the most cautious. Lombardy, according to the ISS indicators, presents a level 3 (moderate) classification, that is, with a “low probability of increased transmission and a moderate / high impact on welfare services”. The high number of new cases reported every week, “albeit decreasing”, however, leaves the alarm light on. And among the reasons there is precisely the uncertainty about the real possibility of preventing that, if an outbreak breaks out in thehinterland, you can act in time before the virus, transported by the many people now in circulation, can land in Milan.

“The strategy on which Lombardy is also trying to invest – explains the source – is essentially based on the strengthening of the surveillance system. An attempt is being made to recruit thousands of sentries, such as family doctors and occupational doctors, to create a very extensive network that is able, as soon as the infection should move, to report it as soon as possible. “The idea is to” allow this network to carry out even the first prophylaxis actions “, a bit like it happens in Veneto: if they make a diagnosis of a suspect case, “they must put it in quarantine” and then communicate it, so as to give way to “everything else”. That is, to “selective closings”. The problem is that “this strategy it is based on the hypothesis “that with this speed of reaction” small effective confinements can be achieved. “But if that is not enough? Of course, people’s behavior has changed compared to February, when nobody suspected the presence of the e pidemic in Italy and we embraced each other without fear of anything. Never virologists they were faced with a virus with incredible transmission rates, far more than the models arrived from China showed. “I hope that the infection has not ‘escaped’ from Codogno so quickly that we are unable to reach it. I hope it was already in the Bergamo area for some time and that it only came out because we started looking for it, not because we couldn’t stop its spread from Lodigiano “, the source says worried. “But if he can run so fast … well: then we have a big problem.” It would mean that “selective closures” after an outbreak occurs may not be effective or timely.