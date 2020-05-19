Last minute: The use of masks has been made mandatory in Kocaeli

Breaking news: Using a mask will be mandatory until a new decision is made. Administrative fines will be imposed for those who do not wear masks, in accordance with Article 282 of the General Sanitary Law.

During the pandemic decision, it was forbidden to sail to Kocaeli with private boats at the entrance and exit and provincial borders, while the new decision was taken. Except for the days with curfew, Kocaeli will carry out amateur hunting activities in the sea and inland waters throughout the province, and 2 people on boats up to 5 meters, 3 people on boats up to 10 meters, 5 people on boats up to 10 meters. were allowed to operate and provided to wear masks in the boat, take necessary hygienic measures and maintain social distance.

SOURCE: AA