EMS Training: The reviews are excellent and the EMS CLUB branch is not at ease

The revolutionary training system – EMS, developed at NASA, adopted in Germany, has been disseminated from there to the world and has become a success story that attracts millions of trainers from around the globe. Over the past five years EMS CLUB Kiryat Haim has joined the global success by making the most effective training method available to hundreds of trainers in the Northern region.

What is EMS Method Training?

EMS training is a personal workout where one trainer works with one trainer for 20 minutes on many high-intensity muscle groups. The EMS creates resistance at various levels that the trainer controls, and each trainer’s training program is individual and gradual.

The trainer has control over the EMS device and during the training the level of resistance to the trainer is adjusted. Every trainer – EMS has a personal suit he uses during training. On the suit is a vest attached to the EMS electrode. The trainee comes with the training suit and takes her home with him at the end. The vest is fully disinfected at the end of each workout. All equipment is top-notch antibacterial.

How did astronaut training in space become a global hit and came to Crayons?

One of the issues that NASA has been dealing with when it comes to launching humans into space is a prolonged stay of astronauts in space without gravity, which damages their muscle tissue. NASA was looking for an alternative factor that would create real resistance to space-dwelling muscle and thus developed the training method – EMS. EMS training is based on external electrical stimuli that are injected into the body during exercise, stimuli that increase muscle activity.

The training method was adopted by the German company Miha Bodytec, who well understood the potential of NASA’s phenomenal development. After the successes of the elite athletes thanks to the method, the road to the general public was short and the EMS method became a global training method.

The EMS Club in Israel uses the training equipment from Miha Bodytec, the only company that uses Red Right technology, whose devices are approved by the US FDA. The company has over 3000 branches throughout Europe.

The revolutionary training method came to Kiryat Haim 5 years ago, and since then it has attracted many hundreds of trainers who are able to achieve fast and no less important results, efficiency and health, in no time.

Is EMS Training Really Effective?

EMS training is equivalent to high-intensity weight training. This level of intensity is due to the ability of the EMS to increase muscle compression during exercise while increasing resistance and muscle difficulty during each exercise performed by the exerciser.

“I was already after weight loss, when I started running and changing my diet,” says Ofer, an EMS CLUB trainer. “I ran 10 miles a day, and I was looking for strength, I was looking for strength. I didn’t have time to incorporate a gym into my routine either, so I reached EMS CLUB. I dropped 46 to 42, which was the ideal solution for me!”

The intensity of the training and the level of difficulty is a personal thing and every trainer gradually increases at these levels from training to training. The personal trainer measures the level of difficulty according to the trainee’s abilities and endurance during training, while being in complete and continuous control of the EMS device.

EMS workouts work on deep muscle groups in the body, so the workout results are faster and more efficient than weight training in gyms. For comparison, the effect of EMS training can be 18 times as effective as a workout in a gym.

Due to the high intensity and great impact of EMS training on the trainee, the appropriate time required for EMS training is only 20 minutes, once a week.

Just like other training methods, EMS also has no magic. A little tip from an excellent EMS instructor for beginner trainers: “My tip to people who want to enter the world of sports is to start, sports is a process and there are no magic in the moment. After all, we are built from small successes, so what’s important is deciding what to start.”

What does EMS work for?

The EMS training method offers two types of training, strength training that contributes to muscle building, firming, toning, posturing, coordinating and strengthening core muscles and metabolism training that contributes to metabolism, fat burning, hormonal balance and cellulite suppression.

Irena, an EMS trainer: “My real challenge was to bring myself the decision to make a change myself. So I came to EMS club. After 3.5 months combined with proper nutrition and training at the EMS club I was able to lose about 15 kg! “I really like my new look and continue to maintain it, once a week for 20 minutes.”

EMS training strengthens the core muscles and contributes to a significant reduction in back pain as well as strengthening the pelvic floor in women, and is suitable for a wide range of trainers and many types of athletes, as they can be tailored to the specific needs of each workout and customized.

What is behind the high results in a short time?

The process of extracting energy during rest occurs as the body rebuilds the muscle tissue, the same tissue that needs rehabilitation after each anaerobic workout. Muscle tissue is a big energy consumer, so the more you work on it, strengthen it and nurture it, the faster your metabolism and caloric balance will become more efficient.

EMS workouts allow you to work on many muscle groups in one 20-minute, one-week workout. The EMS increases muscle activity, which requires more intense restoration of the muscle, so that the muscle needs more energy at rest than is needed after regular training.

Preventing obesity is not in the sky, it is away from building a neat menu (and not a kale diet), some willpower and only 20 minutes of weekly training.

Fellow, EMS CLUB trainer: “Thinking about my change, started towards the end of my trip in Australia, I reached a maximum weight of 97 kg! I returned to the country looking for a solution, but my lifestyle and shortage of time was a problem.

I joined the EMS Club as a result of advertising and started a workout routine with a proper junk-free diet and within 7 weeks I dropped 12kg to 85kg and down to 6cm!

EMS training is effective for chronic pain reduction

EMS workouts work on deep muscles in the body, muscles that are very difficult to reach during regular workouts in the gym. The ability to reach the deep muscles without training is only possible with conventional treatment measurements, which makes the EMS training method very effective, even for pain relief and obstruction.

Eyal, an EMS CLUB trainer who suffers from chronic neck pain: “Ever since I started training at the EMS club, I started sleeping better at night, I have much less pain and the pain intensity has diminished significantly.”

EMS CLUB effective training Allows you to settle for one short 20-minute weekly workout and enjoy well-rounded body and improved health. You deserve to get the best results you can and save valuable time.