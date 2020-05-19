«But the negotiation remains long»

ROME “An important first step”, “a good starting point”. Giuseppe Conte officially shows himself cautious on the day when Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron tighten the pact on the recovery fund and in fact on the Covid-bonds: five hundred billion non-refundable, of which Italy should go “about one hundred billion”, as they guarantee sources of Palazzo Chigi. The caution is dictated by the awareness that the Franco-German move “leads the negotiation in the right direction, but that the battle” to bring home the 100 billion, “is still long, even if now the road appears more downhill”.

Of the historic move – which paves the way for common debt securities opposed by the Germans for decades and falls on the day when the issue of the anti-Covid BTPs-Italy proved to be a success with the collapsed spread of 20 points – Conte came to know on Sunday evening with a phone call with Macron. Then he had confirmation yesterday morning thanks to an exchange of messages with the French president and the German chancellor, with whom today the prime minister will deepen the matter in an interview (always remotely).

IN DEPTH

#correlati article figure .player_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:16px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; } #correlati article figure .player_foto_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:20px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; }

->



Merkel and Macron unveil 500 billion plan for Europe

France-Germany: yes to the 500 billion recovery fund. Palazzo Chigi: good starting point

In the Italian government there is satisfaction: there is talk of “great result”, of “unexpected and unexpected success”. Also because it could put aside the bitter glass of the appeal to the State Savings Fund (MES). Of course, the European Parliament and Rome had asked for “at least a thousand billion”, but 500 billion “all out of grants” are many. And they are “many more than the Nordic countries that, among other things, spoke and continue to speak only of loans” wanted.

Just the wall raised by the Northern countries, which still on Sunday asked to put in the recovery fund no more than 300 billion (all in loans, zero subsidies), and the fact that “the negotiation is still ongoing”, advises Conte not to officially sing victory.

Thus the Prime Minister tweeted: «The Franco-German proposal (500 billion in grants) is an important first step in the direction desired by Italy. But to overcome the crisis and help businesses and families, the recovery fund needs to be expanded. We are confident of an ambitious proposal from the European Commission », which will arrive on May 27 but which is already announced in line (naturally) with the plan of Germany and France.

And so from Palazzo Chigi they dictate a communiqué where exultation is dispensed in small doses: «What Macron and Merkel declared represents a good step forward that goes in the direction from the beginning desired by Italy. This position is evidently the result of joint work with other European partners, primarily Italy, in view of the European Commission’s proposal on the recovery fund “. Still, always in the name of caution: the “Franco-German” plan incorporates important elements carried out by France, Italy and other countries as regards transfers and advance mechanism of resources, the so-called frontloading. A size of 500 billion in transfers alone is certainly a good starting point, from which you can start to make the recovery fund even more substantial, which should not be revised downwards, but rather enlarged ». There is no lack of thanks to Merkel who abandoned the Northern countries, opposed to sharing the debt and subsidies: “The proposal reveals an effort on the German side that deserves to be emphasized”.

THE SECRET NEGOTIATION

In the underground negotiations of the last few days, Conte had asked for a trillion fund, hoping in reality for a drop point of 700-800 billion. «In addition until three or four days ago», sources from Palazzo Chigi explain, «two-thirds of those 700-800 billion were loans and only a third of a non-repayable loan. That is to say: 200-250 billion grants. Instead, we are now talking about 500 billion in non-repayable grants, of which Italy should go between 20 and 23%, because the classic distribution key that would assign 16% to our country will not be used. As Macron and Merkel said, the funds will go to the areas most affected by the pandemic. Well, Italy is undoubtedly among these and will have the right to no less than 100 billion which will not affect, unlike loans like the Mes, with a single euro on the debt stock ».

Now the point is to be able to defend the figure. Why the proposal of France and Germany will have to be re-launched by the Commission and why the Nordics announce battle. Hence the caution, the request to expand the fund. And the desire to obtain approval of the EU budget by July, in order to collect the 100 billion grant between September and November, thanks to the frontloading mechanism.

Last update: 07:00



© RESERVED REPRODUCTION