Libya: LNA official, al Watiya will become the largest Turkish base abroad

Benghazi, 19 May 08:41 – (Agenzia Nova) – The commander of the western military zone of Khalifa Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Idris Madi, said that Turkey is now preparing the base of al Watiya south-west of Tripoli to make it the largest military base for the Turkish army outside its territory. In press releases released last night, Madi added that she had lost control of that base “after continuous weeks of bombing by Turkish warplanes”, adding that the Army’s withdrawal took place without victims after receiving orders from leadership withdraw completely under air cover and ensure all convoys, vehicles and soldiers “. (Bel) © Agenzia Nova – Reproduction reserved