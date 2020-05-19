May 19 poems! 1, 2, 3 continents short and long 19 May Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day …

May 19 today

There is a youth festival!

Today from the horizon of Samsun

A new sun rises.

Buried in the dark,

He became a light for his homeland,

Mourning souls,

He’s full of hearts …

He was a yaman volcano,

Başbuğdu was a hero …

He is the one who established today,

He is the one who saved the dormitory.

I. Hakki TALAS

A ship approached Samsun against the morning

A ship approached Samsun against the morning

Hi, stopped the boat, anchor, swap,

Hello, his crew stopped.

It made a smoke from the chimney of this ship

A smoke

It wasn’t smoke

It was the country’s flying concerns.

Thrown from this ship to the port of Samsun

Not iron

In the mainland

It was the arms of Kemal Pasha.

Greetings to Anatolian children

When leaving, the supreme commander

He should have seen the state of the Black Sea.

The waves stood up and looked up.

Takka takas,

If he had allowed Kemal Pasha

Then they would roar

Up to Erzurum

Cahit KÜLEBİ