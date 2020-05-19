Last minute | Daniel Sturridge’s new address has been announced – Trabzonspor

It was claimed that the new stop of Daniel Sturridge, who was banned from football for 4 months and left Trabzonspor on the grounds of betting, would be the USA.

Daniel Sturridge had returned to his country by terminating his contract with Trabzonspor and stayed away from football fields in the past months. The British press wrote that Daniel Sturridge had a transfer meeting with US teams.

STURRIDGE USA PASSENGER

According to the Daily Mirror’s report, Daniel Sturridge, who wanted to continue his football career after completing his 4-month ban, got in touch with DC United and Inter Miami clubs.

Especially Inter Miami, where David Beckham is a partner, is closely interested in star player transfers. Star football player who signed a 3-year contract with Trabzonspor but whose Super League adventure is short, will continue his career in the USA if there are positive developments in the pandemic.

What did the STURRIDGE MEN say about the penalty?

“I am grateful to you for inviting me to your city, for your enjoyment of football. We have had a nice day. It is a difficult time for me now. Thank you to everyone who sent support messages. I did not bet. Nobody else did it too. Professional football players with their families without risk of punishment I will struggle so that they can speak comfortably. Betting companies must remove bets on players’ transfers. ”