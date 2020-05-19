Turkey will sing the National Anthem all hours of the balcony 19:19

The 101st anniversary of Great Leader Atatürk’s departure to Samsun will be celebrated differently this year due to the epidemic. Turkey around the national athletes, will read the National Anthem at 19:19 hours. Citizens will also accompany the National Anthem with their star-star flags from their homes’ balconies and windows.

Due to the May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, the first ceremony will be held in Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s eternal resting place. The delegation, headed by Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, will walk socially from Aslanli Yol and leave a wreath at Ataturk’s mausoleum. After the dignity and the National Anthem, Kasapoğlu and the accompanying delegation will move to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and sign the Anıtkabir Special Book.

FIRST DIGITAL CELEBRATION

The 101st anniversary of Atatürk’s departure to Samsun to start the national struggle will be experienced mainly in digital environment. As part of the May 19 program, President Tayyip Erdoğan will address young people from 81 provinces using the videoconference method. The National Anthem will be read in all stadiums due to the May 19, which cannot be celebrated in the squares due to the epidemic. Interactive events will be organized on social media, which will explain the spirit of national struggle and 19 May to young people. The Idea Marathon, which was initiated by the Ministry of Youth and Sports due to coronavirus epidemic measures, will be announced as well as the results of the poetry, chess and culture and art competitions.

YOUNG PEOPLE AT YOUTUBE

With the program it prepared, the Ministry will bring the joy of feast to the houses with live broadcasts this year. Many programs prepared for 19 May Atatürk Remembrance, Youth and Sports Day will be broadcast live on YouTube. Kasapoğlu, who will participate in the “Stay Fit” program published on TRT, will also start the chess tournament that will be held in all provinces at the same time.

DAY CONCERT IN THE KIZ TOWER

The Governorship of Istanbul celebrated the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day with a special concert at Emre Maiden. The concert was broadcast live on social media platforms. In his speech, Istanbul Governor Ali Yelikaya said, “Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his fellow soldiers moved to Samsun. There were 48 passengers in the Bandırma Ferry. The journey started in hope. “The roads from salvation to the establishment were thus opened,” he said.

ŞENTOP: The Hammock that turns into victory

The Speaker of the Parliament, Mustafa Şentop, stated that May 19 was the beginning of a move that turned into a resurrection epic and victory with the courage and heroism of the nation. In a message from Şentop 19 May, “To commemorate May 19, 1919, to declare the attitude of our cherished nation to the enemy in the face of similar dangers and threats. I reject all our martyrs and veterans who gave soul to the National Struggle, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his saint companions. ” said.