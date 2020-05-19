New zero infections, Bolzano first. Lombardy out only in August – Chronicle

Rome, 19 May 2020 – Forecasts forecasts are slipping forwardin the different regions. And the differences become even more accentuated: the day without infection is expected Thursday for the Province of, followed by that of. By the end of the month it will be the turn of, while inthe elimination of the infections should take place after June 17. Last, inevitably, the, which must even wait, to be exact on August 13th.

These are the new projections made by the experts of the National Health Observatory in Italian regions, coordinated by Professor Walter Ricciardi, director of the Observatory and ordinary of General and Applied Hygiene at the Catholic University, and from Alessandro Solipaca, scientific director of the institution.

The pandemic in some areas of the country seems to be in the final phase, the infections are now close to zeroing, in others, however, it is in a slightly more backward phase, but could emerge from the emergency starting from the first week of June; five other regions are expected to see the spread between the middle and the end of June. The situation in Lombardy, the researchers explain, still deserves particular attention because the reduction of the infected proceeds with extreme slownessso much so that he will have to wait at least mid-August to get out of the nightmare.









Furthermore, these are estimates made with a maintenance of the social mobility at extremely low levels, therefore, warn the authors of the study, it will still be necessary to review them in the light of thelast dpcm which approves measures aimed at substantially alleviating these limitations.

“Phase 2 – Solipaca declares – will test the organizational capacity of the Regions and the common sense of the citizens, since it intervenes at a time when the new infections are still a two-digit number for eleven regions. ”

