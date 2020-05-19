Saudi Arabia’s famous billionaire Salih Abdullah Kamil passed away

The famous billionaire Salih Abdullah Kamil from Saudi Arabia died at the age of 79.

The death news of Kamil, the president and founder of Saudi Arabia-based multinational Dallah Al-Baraka Holding, was announced on the holding’s Twitter account.

In a statement, Kamil stated that he died on the last ten days of the month of Ramadan on a blessed night.

In the Saudi Arabian media, it is noted that Kamil is one of the pioneers of Islamic banking and media in the Arab world.

In the newspaper Şark al-Avsat, it was reported that Kamil was the richest businessman in Saudi Arabia with an estimated wealth of 8 billion Riyals ($ 2.3 billion).

The press also reported that Kamil died in a hospital in Saudi Arabia.

Kamil, who served as the President of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and the Consultant of the Ministry of Finance of Saudi Arabia for 10 years, received the Banker Award in 1995 and 1996, the Gulf Businessmen Award in 1993 and the Royal Malaysia Award in 2010.

