Coronavirus in Bergamo, the long comings and goings in the reopened cemetery. Thus the city embraces its dead

The surveyor Donatello Agazzi died on March 8, his grave is number 71. His sister Nicoletta inserts two seedlings of lobelias and arranges the sheet which for now replaces the plaque. “I only had him and he only had me,” he says, shaking his head. He stops with the dirt scoop in his hands: “You know you’re the first person I talk to after so many days?” I don’t even know who to exchange two words with anymore … »Two rows farther away Emanuela arranges the photograph of her father, Antonio Riviera, place number 156 with scotch tape:” we were lucky “she smiles bitterly looking at her mother. “He died at home and we were able to stay close to him, now for the first time we have come to greet him here.” «Here» is the monumental cemetery of Bergamo which has opened its gates since yesterday morning. Along the central avenue, on the right, there is a field just created and still to be completed for the dead between late February and late April who have not been cremated. Most of them are victims of the virus.
Lost air and flowers in your hands
In the weeks of lockdown those men and women were often buried without the presence of any of the family members (who may have been in quarantine). When possible, there were a maximum of three to four people. For this reason, many arrived yesterday with the lost air, with the flowers in their hands and without knowing exactly where to go, even if at the entrance there is a totem indicating the exact point of the burial. Gudoy and Maxi, two Filipino workers, came early to move earth and delimit spaces: four tables nailed to the rectangle to indicate each tomb waiting for the marble workers to place the headstones. “Poor people,” comments Gudoy at the end of his shift, “since this morning there has been a coming and going of people planting flowers and taking photos.” Signor Tarcisio arrives, it takes him a while to find the grave of his granddaughter Viviana Caglioni, number 169. The rain of recent days has stained the plasticized sheet with the name and dates of birth and death on the ground. Viviana was born on August 1 of 34 years ago, “her boyfriend killed her by force of blows,” says Tarcisio’s wife, placing a small vase of orange gazanie on the earth just moved by the workers. A prayer, the sign of the cross and “farewell, poor unfortunate creature”.
The highest price
Don Marco, parish priest of the Monumentale for 12 years, has celebrated two masses a day since yesterday and resumed with funeral. In the early afternoon the funeral service was for a 90 year old woman. “Did you see how many people there were in church?” he asks. Yes, seen. Only two nuns. “Here, I don’t know why the lady did not have anyone from her family or her acquaintances to greet her, but this is the most frightening aspect I have witnessed in recent months: the loneliness of those who have gone and those who remained. People who had left saying “I love you” or “I’ll be back soon” … I arrived to count 132 coffins in my church on the same day, I said mass alone among those coffins, I did it for them – for the dead – before military trucks would take them away. Now everyone is back: I saw family members holding the urn in their arms as if it were a chest full of jewels “. Bergamo paid the highest price, the army vehicles that carried the dead away from the cemetery are the most powerful image of those dramatic days between March and April. It was only yesterday, and it’s far from over. This is why the mayor Giorgio Gori got angry on Sunday, seeing in his Upper Town “many people without a mask or with the mask lowered or too close”. On Facebook he returned to invoke “seriousness, commitment, rigor” and asked: “Do we want to find ourselves in a trouble again in a month? Were not hundreds of dead enough? ‘
