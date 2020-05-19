Coronavirus in Bergamo, the long comings and goings in the reopened cemetery. Thus the city embraces its dead

The surveyor Donatello Agazzi died on March 8, his grave is number 71. His sister Nicoletta inserts two seedlings of lobelias and arranges the sheet which for now replaces the plaque. “I only had him and he only had me,” he says, shaking his head. He stops with the dirt scoop in his hands: “You know you’re the first person I talk to after so many days?” I don’t even know who to exchange two words with anymore … »Two rows farther away Emanuela arranges the photograph of her father, Antonio Riviera, place number 156 with scotch tape:” we were lucky “she smiles bitterly looking at her mother. “He died at home and we were able to stay close to him, now for the first time we have come to greet him here.” «Here» is the monumental cemetery of Bergamo which has opened its gates since yesterday morning. Along the central avenue, on the right, there is a field just created and still to be completed for the dead between late February and late April who have not been cremated. Most of them are victims of the virus.

Lost air and flowers in your hands In the weeks of lockdown those men and women were often buried without the presence of any of the family members (who may have been in quarantine). When possible, there were a maximum of three to four people. For this reason, many arrived yesterday with the lost air, with the flowers in their hands and without knowing exactly where to go, even if at the entrance there is a totem indicating the exact point of the burial. Gudoy and Maxi, two Filipino workers, came early to move earth and delimit spaces: four tables nailed to the rectangle to indicate each tomb waiting for the marble workers to place the headstones. “Poor people,” comments Gudoy at the end of his shift, “since this morning there has been a coming and going of people planting flowers and taking photos.” Signor Tarcisio arrives, it takes him a while to find the grave of his granddaughter Viviana Caglioni, number 169. The rain of recent days has stained the plasticized sheet with the name and dates of birth and death on the ground. Viviana was born on August 1 of 34 years ago, “her boyfriend killed her by force of blows,” says Tarcisio’s wife, placing a small vase of orange gazanie on the earth just moved by the workers. A prayer, the sign of the cross and “farewell, poor unfortunate creature”.