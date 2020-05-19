Attention! It was made compulsory to wear a mask in another province

Kocaeli Provincial General Hygiene Board, added a new one to the decisions taken within the scope of corona virus measures, and made the use of mask mandatory throughout the province. In the statement made by the Governorship of Kocaeli on the subject, it was announced that the use of masks for all citizens, including open spaces, was compulsory until a new decision was taken.

In the written statement, “Emphasis on the importance of personal protective measures in all decisions of the Hygiene Committee taken before the corona virus (Covid-19) epidemic process, marketplaces, markets, shopping malls, barbershops and hairdressers, taxis, etc. It was stated that various closed areas such as masks can be entered. Pursuant to Article 1 of the recommendation decisions taken at Kocaeli Pandemi Provincial Coordination Board meeting numbered 2020/03 on 15.05.2020; As of 20.05.2020, it is thought that it will be mandatory for all citizens, including open areas throughout our province, to make a new decision, as it is thought to contribute significantly to the corona virus (Covid 19) outbreak, in addition to all the old measures. are given ”statements were given.

On the other hand, except for the days of curfew, amateur hunting activities were allowed in sea and inland waters throughout Kocaeli. on the subject, “For boats with a full length of 5 (five) meters and less, maximum 2 persons in the boat, for boats with a full length of 5 meters and 10 meters, maximum 3 persons in the boat, more than 10 (ten) meters in full length. It was decided that they will operate with the condition that there are maximum 5 people in the boat for boats, as long as they are inside the boat, ‘wearing a mask, taking the necessary hygienic measures and maintaining the social distance’ ”.

In which provinces is it illegal to go out without a mask?

class = ‘cf’>Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bartın, Denizli, Düzce, Kastamonu, Muğla, Uşak, Rize, Karabük, Kayseri, Sakarya, Siirt, Tunceli, Kırıkkale, Kırklareli, Isparta, Burdur, Konya, Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep , Unmasked streets are prohibited in Gümüşhane, Bolu and Amasya.