The coastal road is blocked in the Zichron Yaacov area

The disabled protest is repeated: In spite of the heavy heat, a group of disabled people departed this morning (Tuesday) in a convoy from Atlit junction towards Tel Aviv,

With the aim of demonstrating at the Azrieli junction in protest of the delay in the implementation of the law to increase allowances.

The disabled, accompanied by police vehicles, slow down traffic on the coastal road to the south, near Zichron Yaacov. Police briefly blocked the section, and forces threatened to hand out reports to protesters delaying the trip.

The coast road, this morning

Eyal Cohen, leader of the Disabled Becoming Panthers group, said: “We see that the Israeli government and its head do not intend to implement the disability allowance law. Instead, we are getting various different excuses and a pile of lies. So we decided to renew the protest, and we are opening the campaign more So far, we have been silent and wanted to believe that the government will indeed abide by laws and agreements, but from that moment the situation is going to change from end to end. The Israeli government cannot be held responsible. It cannot continue to cause a holocaust to the most disadvantaged public in the country. It is enough to lie to us and excuse ridiculous excuses not accepted by all. A man of sound logic. ” Cohen stated that “today will only be the promo for what will happen in the near future.”

October 2019: Disabled protest at Azrieli Junction (Photo: Yair Sagi)

In February 2018, after a struggle that lasted about two years and included hundreds of protests, including blockages of major deputies for many hours, the Knesset Law was approved to increase disability benefits, which was divided into several beats. The first strike, which was launched in March 2018, raised the basic disability allowance of 100% incapacity, which has been frozen for about 15 years, from NIS 2,342 to NIS 3,270 a month (currently it stands at NIS 3,321 due to the CPI) .

The law states that after the first strike, the Minister of Welfare and the Minister of Finance “will examine the increase in disability pension rates in 2020 and 2021, and submit their recommendations on government approval by the end of 2019, provided that the full monthly allowance does not fall below NIS 3,700.”

The disabled were, by law, supposed to receive an additional NIS 379 a month at a minimum, which will be spread over the next two years and partially budgeted as early as 2020, after government approval and the Labor and Welfare Committee. However, and contrary to the law, the recommendations have so far not been submitted due to the political plunder, and since it is unclear what the budget will be allocated for.