Why does FCA Italy need the government-guaranteed Intesa Sanpaolo loan?

The comment by Riccardo Ruggeri, former top manager of the Fiat group, now entrepreneur, essayist and founder of Zafferano News

Until a few days ago it was whispered in the corridors of the Roman Deep State that FCA had started the procedure to ask Intesa Sanpaolo for a loan of € 6.3 billion with Sace guarantee (read Mef-government). After the tragicomedy of the mythical “convert” of the 2000s, banks are keeping away from what was once called Fiat.

Left and right had immediately risen, quintals of indignation spilled over the media, onto the Net, with the usual storytelling of the Anglo Dutch tax haven. The deputy secretary of the Democratic Party, Andrea Orlando, summed it all up with a tweet: “May 16, 2020, 15,34. Without embarking on discussions about what a tax haven is, I think one thing can be clearly said: a company that asks for huge funding from the Italian state brings its headquarters back to Italy. I am waiting for attacks against sovietization and learned sermons on the free market “.

If the Netherlands (Orlando speaks to you) is unlawful (tax havens are prohibited by various international laws) and has continued to do so for years, it means that it is authorized by Brussels. Point. If you don’t know the subject, if you confuse Fca (Holding) with Fca Italia, better keep silent. Orlando was a fake truth. Point.

FCA has been an American company for years, its HQ is in Detroit, it is listed on Wall Street, while FCA Italia has a plaque on the Lingotto, a number of production plants, many workers, pay taxes in Italy, therefore, at certain conditions, is entitled to state guarantees.

A year ago, the shareholders of FCA (Holding) decided, freely, to merge with Peugeot and to leave the guide to the French, giving them the majority on the Board, not for free, but in exchange for over 5 billion, to be shared subsequently . In 2021 the headquarters will be moved from Detroit to Paris. Point.

I remind the forgetful that in 2009 Fiat bonds were certified “garbage”. Fiat, which was technically bankrupt, was “saved” by Barack Obama’s dollars, not by the Italian euro, in the ingenious Chrysler operation conducted by Sergio Marchionne in the typical manner of the great poker player he was. Obviously, after all kinds of scripts (I wrote two books), all the strategic functions of Fiat were transferred to Detroit, in the silence of the government and the unions. And rightly so, because in business, as in life, those who put their money in command. Point.

Turin ceased to be a large industrial city, before they passed it off as a city of culture, today, folded in on itself, it is saddened, unrecognizable for those who love it. In Italy some production plants remained, those who want to deepen check their relationship between hours worked and hours in layoffs and the atmosphere in them. Fiat as an industrial entity does not exist, it is a brand to be put on the hood. Point.

For me the oddity is that FCA Italia has made this request, accepting the three conditions of the loan: 1) not to distribute dividends; 2) not to buy treasury shares; 3) don’t fire. Asking them, in the language of business, is tantamount to declaring to the market that its situation is financially desperate. In other words, you need the money, and you also declare it, not to strengthen its financial structure in view of future developments, but to pay suppliers and employees. It is the antechamber of hell.

Everyone knows that the (western) auto industry is dying. In fact, she was electrocuted by the “Virus” halfway through the electrification process, from which one can only exit by investing mountains of money (which her shareholders do not have), with a market in free fall, therefore she must lay off mountains of excess employees ( governments will not allow it, for fear of popular revolts). This is the state of the art.

Count Bis is a government based on an old-fashioned left-wing ideology and Orlando’s joke proves it. The promoters of the CEO capitalism, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, in the first place, are not doing better. The moment of truth has come for them too: let the mythical market decide (and then the fate of the western car industry is sealed) or proceed with a nationalization (mask it as long as you want, but it will be).

If the merger of FCA into Peugeot is confirmed, the problem will be Macron, but that of the Italian FCA plants will be Conte Bis and the negotiations will take place, in substance, with Macron. I imagine that he will try to demonstrate their irrelevance in the next downsizing of European production capacities.

The carousel of the car began to spin wildly. We are at the beginning, nobody knows how it will end. The comb has reached the knots, the time for talk has expired, only the execution counts and this, we know, is an ugly beast. For everyone. Point.

