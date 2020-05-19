How to request the bicycle bonus of the Relaunch decree

Among the incentives for mobility during the reopening phase, the government also offers a 500 euro bonus for those who buy a bicycle or scooter to move around the city

The relaunch during phase two Italian also passes through sustainable mobility, and above all to encourage the use of bicycles or electric scooters in urban areas the government has thought of an ad hoc measure. The relaunch decree, whose publication is expected in the Official Journal, also provides for the allocation of 120 million euros overall intended for sustainable mobility and so-called “Good mobility” for the purchase of zero-impact vehicles.

How much is it worth?

It is more precisely a “Contribution of up to 500 euros for the purchase of bicycles, also with pedal assistance, and vehicles for the electric micro mobility Which scooters, hoverboards is segway, or for the use of the services of sharing mobility“, as reported in the note published by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. Therefore, the purchase of electric scooters. In particular, this mobility bonus, which can be requested only once, will cover the 60% of the expense purchase of these means, up to a maximum in the amount of 500 Euros.

Who is it for?

The contribution may be used by those who justify the purchase of one of the means specified by the ministerial directive in the period from May 4 to the December 31, 2020. In addition, only adults over the age of 18 can request it residence in regional capitals, in the metropolitan cities, in the provincial capitals or in municipalities with more than 50 thousand inhabitants.



How does it work?

The bonus is currently paid out in the form of refund. Whoever buys a bicycle, an electric scooter or something else must therefore keep the invoice and with your Spid credentials, you can access the dedicated area directly on theweb application which will be available on the Ministry of the Environment website. Once this platform is ready, however, after choosing the type of vehicle you want to buy, you can generate a good shopping electronic directly online to be delivered to retailers authorized to take advantage of the contribution. In this case, you will only have to pay the difference, i.e. the part of the amount not covered by the bonus.

The other measures for mobility

The decree also provides for the creation of new ones cycle lanes on the part right of the roadway on urban roads and one advanced stop line compared to bicycle cars and other micro mobility vehicles. In addition, a refund in the form of voucher you hate extension of validity for those who can prove they have a subscription rail transport or local public transport in progress validity during the phase of lockdown and therefore could not use the service.

Overall, the mobility voucher provided for in the relaunch decree remains in force until end of 2020, while starting from January 2021 another bonus will be tied to scrapping of class vehicles or motorcycles euro 3 or less. In this case you will benefit from incentives from 1,500 euros for each car scrapped or of 500 Euros for each motorcycle, and these amounts can be spent in the following three years to purchase one of the means provided by the current bonus or by subscriptions to public transport local and regional.