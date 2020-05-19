Meaningful, long-short, illustrated and the most beautiful Kadir Nights messages … Good Candles …

We are about to leave Ramazan, the month of spirituality and abundance. The most important night of this Mubarak moon is undoubtedly the Night of Kadir … ‘The most beautiful messages of Kadir Night’ are frequently researched before this day, which is accepted by the Islamic world for more than 1000 months. Here are the most beautiful, long-short, illustrated Kadir Nights messages …

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL AND MEANINGFUL POST NIGHT MESSAGES

With the hope of being able to make an accounting of our life and to draw our direction in pursuit of the limits of ‘halal and haram’, Kadir Geceniz Be Blessed.

River comes from the valley, love from the sea, prayer comes from the heart. I shared you with the prayer in my heart. Don’t deprive me of your prayers. The friend of the friend gives peace, his conversation gives life, the smile on his face comes from the Cemal. May my Lord give life to your life and peace to your heart. May your good night be blessed.

I congratulate you on the Blessed Night of Kadir, I hope that everything will be as it passes through your heart. May your good night be blessed.

May Allah Almighty be the Blessed Night, which leads to the transfer of your prayers to the Lord’s lofty, the Almighty God, whose existence is eternal, merciful, just, does not turn away those who pray to him.

O Allah, give abundance to our sake, refreshment to our hearts and blessings to our lives! Amine. May your good night be blessed.

My God! Live our lives on the line of the Qur’an and Sunnah within the framework of the friendship of Right, taqwa, perseverance and benevolence. (Amin) May our Kadir Night be blessed.

Allahümme inneke afüvvün tüıbbü`l-afve fa`fu annî: My God, you are very forgiving, you love forgiveness, forgive me. May your good night be blessed.

We wish to open our hearts in this night, where prayers will be accepted. May our sentence Kadir Gecay be blessed.

O Lord, forgive us. Accept us as servants. Until the kabzet entrusted to us to make sure that when entrusted. Amine! May your good night be blessed.

May our Kadir Night be blessed, as it is a night that will purify our ego, reinforce our conversation with prayers, and continue our brotherhood.

My God! As you make our night better than a thousand months; Make our life better than a thousand lifetimes. With us, righteousness, by harshness. (Amen) Have a Good Night of Kadir!

On the morning of the night of Kadir, they are good candidates with the prayer that we are from the servants who have been cleansed of sins and who have received the mercy of Allah.

There is a day, more than a thousand years of income to us, a year has less than a day of income to us. Let’s pray to our Lord on this night of one thousand written. May your good night be blessed.

My God! Wherever knowledge, wisdom, health, righteousness, good morals, chastity, loyalty, success and heaven are given to the children of the entire Islamic world. (Amen) May your Kadir Night be blessed.

May your blessed Leyle-i Kadir night be better than a thousand months. May Allah make this sublime night instrumental in the construction of the Islamic world.

ALLAH is today’s Wisdom; Love us inside, compassion outside ourselves, blessing our sustenance, mercy our life. (Amen) Have a Good Night of Kadir!

How should we worship at night?

* The Quran should be read; readers should rest; Koran feasts should be given at appropriate venues; The feelings of love, respect and devotion to Kelamullah should be renewed and strengthened.

* It is more virtuous for those who owe prayers to perform the accident prayer for five times at least before performing the futile prayer. It makes it futile if there is no accident.

Süfyan-i Sevri: “To pray and to pray on the night of Kadir is lovable from prayer. It is better to read the Qur’an and then pray ”(Tecrid-i Sarih Tercesine, VI, 313).

* Salutation should be brought to our Prophet (saws); The consciousness of his ummah and hope of his intercession must be renewed.

* There must be contemplation; It should go into deep thoughts on vital issues, especially on topics such as “Who am I, where did I come from, where am I going, what are God’s wishes from me?”

* Abundant dhikr must be remembered.

* Must be halal with believers; their consent must be obtained from our liaison with them.

* Resentful and angry ones should be reconciled; hearts should be taken; sorrowful faces should be laughed.

* The sins should be sincerely repentance and desire; Knowing the last opportunity for the night to be grasped, there must be greatness and greatness.

Hz. Aise (r.ah) explains: “O Messenger of Allah! How can I pray if I come across Kadir night? I asked. The Messenger of Allah (pbuh):

He prayed, saying, “Allahümme inneke afüvvü tibbü’l-afve fa’fu annî (O Allah, you are very forgiving, love forgiveness, forgive me)” (Tecrîd-i Sarih Tercmesi, VI, 314).

This night has such a memory that prayers and prayers are absolutely acceptable. To capture this important moment, it is necessary to spend the whole night with repentance and isthfar. This refreshes one’s faith. Those who cannot spend the whole night with worship should at least sit down and pray after the tarawih.

In this night, which was reported to be beneficial for a thousand months, the necessary principles were brought down to bring peace to the humanity. What is the purpose of humanity, the contemplation that we call the body as worship with thought besides our prayers such as prayer, dhikr, rosary, and reading the Koran? How can we achieve the degree of being a mature person? How can we serve humanity better and offer more love? Let’s strengthen them with focal points.

Let’s not forget that; especially Allah, who is repentance this night, will accept our repentance. In this holy night of Kadir, which is presented to us as a treat, let us use our prayers to provide us with more power and faith in order to provide peace and love and brotherhood. Let us not only help people who we love, but remember that all people are worthy of love, and help them to have a strong and generous spirit in love.