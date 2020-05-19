Mercato Inter, from Werner to Tonali here is the revolution – La Gazzetta dello Sport

The project foresees the arrival of six innovations, two per department. Cavani, Semedo, Emerson, Hakimi, all the names on the table. But we must also give in: from Toro to Icardi and Nainggolan, those with whom to make cash
Attack
–
The most complicated operation is that related to the offensive department. Just yesterday, Inter registered a stop on the Mertens front: the Belgian has indeed moved closer to Napoli. The only name equally attractive on the European market, with the same “economic” characteristics, responds to the name of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan and his agent brother are waiting for a call to renew from the PSG that still does not arrive. But in the meantime the dossier has also fallen on the table of Marotta and Ausilio. The other intervention calls into question the Lautaro situation. Barcelona are desperate to find the right match to close the deal, after reaching an agreement with the player for some time. Timo Werner likes him in his place, even though Liverpool have been on the German for some time. Hopes of mocking Klopp? There are.
The exteriors
–
Semedo likes it on the right. But it is not the only one. There is another name that has been successful in Appiano for at least two years and is that of Hakimi, who has returned to Madrid after his two-year loan to Dortmund. The Moroccan will leave Madrid again, Real evaluates him at least 50 million and PSG has also moved on him: the road is quite a bit uphill. The other band is instead a ballet between a name very welcome to Conte, Emerson Palmieri already trained in London, and that Chelsea has included among the outgoing players.
In the middle
–
And in midfield? Vidal is the usual target. The Chilean still has a one-year contract with Barcelona: Inter wants the speech to remain out of the Lautaro affair, because it is convinced that it can close the affair later. Near Vidal, Marotta and Ausilio work on the shot in perspective to give to Conte. What a year ago was Nicolò Barella, Inter would like Sandro Tonali to be in 2020. The duel is with Juventus …
