Social media speaks this photo

Pastor Pelc spread to all over the world on the occasion of Easter celebrations, after the photographs taken while sipping holy water with a toy gun to the congregation approaching the church stairs with his car were shared by St. Ambrose Church.

While it was seen that the 70-year-old pastor, who was a phenomenon at once, was trying to protect the social distance with a toy water gun, using masks, gloves and visors, some social media users made changes to the photo and produced different funny stories.

Pelc made a statement to the Buzzfeed news portal that reached her after the intensive sharing of the photos taken during the Easter celebrations recently on social media. The circumstances brought us an Easter unlike any previous one. I tried to find a way that would not disrupt the social distance. ”

Stating that he was worried about the Vatican’s reaction after the photos were shared frequently, Pastor Pelc added that he had not heard anything yet.

