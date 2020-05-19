“There was a liaison officer, but I wasn’t talking to Mattia Santori” – Libero Quotidiano

Down the mask, Stefano Bonaccini. Indeed, two masks. The first: national ambitions of the governor Pd of Emilia Romagna are increasingly evident, the title of his book proves it, or The right can be beaten. From Emilia Romagna to Italy, ideas for a better country (Piemme editions). But down the mask also on Sardines, the anti-Salvini minnows that had supported him so much in the election campaign and that Bonaccini said were totally independent. Well, that’s not it. And he says it, clear and round, in the facts self-denying: “I have not had direct contacts with the organizers. But such a positive relationship at a distance or such a complex convergence can only work if there is a liaison officer who does his job well. I found him in a smart guy who kept relationships with Mattia Santori on one side, with my staff on the other “. Other than independent, in short. Last January 20, for example, Bonaccini claimed to”never having spoken“with Santori. But what difference is it if he did it through a third person with another exponent of sardines?







