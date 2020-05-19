Coronavirus, Trump threatens to stop funds at WHO – World

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

If the WHO “does not commit to substantial improvements in the next 30 days, I will make my temporary decision to suspend US funding to the World Health Organization final and reconsider our membership in the WHO.” This is what the American President Donald Trump writes in a letter sent to the general manager Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, posted on Twitter, in which the tycoon lists the accusations on the management of the Covid-19 crisis and the excessive proximity to China.

In the post, Trump writes that “this is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros (WHO director general, ed.) Of the World Health Organization. He needs no explanation!”. Dated May 18, the day of the assembly, the letter lists the accusations of the tycoon on the “failure of the response” to Covid-19 in 4 pages in the light of the specific examination made after the temporary suspension of US contributions announced on the 14th April, which revealed “an alarming lack of independence from the People’s Republic of China”. The long list of complaints is part of the “credible reports” reports on the spread of a virus in Wuhan in early December, including an article in the Lancet medical journal. By the end of December, the WHO’s Beijing office was aware of a problem in Wuhan, and on December 31 the Taiwanese authorities reported the transmission of the human-to-human infection. Then, Zhang Yongzhen, of the Shanghai Public Health Clinic Center, author of the genome sequence communicated on January 5 to the authorities and the public in a post on January 11, is quoted, paying the following day with the closure of his laboratory.

The WHO has repeatedly, according to Trump, given “inaccurate and furious” judgments, often resuming Chinese positions, between the non-transmission of the virus from man to man, and the praises on the “transparency” of the general manager to China after the meeting of January 28 in Beijing with President Xi Jinping, as well as an alleged phone call of January 21 by Xi with the number one of the WHO not to declare the epidemic emergency. In succession, the failure of timely access by a team of international experts as early as the end of January and the claim on the futility of closing the borders and limiting travel, as requested by China.

The letter, noting other alleged management gaps, the request for an independent investigation and the successful management of the Sars crisis by the then director general Harlem Brundtland, concludes that “it is evident that the repeated missteps” of the WHO in the response to the pandemic “they have been extremely expensive for the world. The only way ahead of the WHO is if it can currently demonstrate independence from China. My administration has already started discussions on how to reform the Organization.” Otherwise, in the absence of significant changes, “I will not allow US taxpayer dollars to continue funding an Organization that is not currently clearly serving America’s interests.”