Exchange, positive futures in Europe

The placement of BTp Italia to retail customers will continue today and tomorrow while Thursday will be the turn of institutional customers

The Asian stock exchanges ended the session positively in the wake of the strong increases recorded by Wall Street (+ 3.85% the Dow Jones). The futures of the European stock exchanges are also on the rise after an extremely positive day that saw the Stoxx Europe 600 index rise by 4 percent.

Futures on the Eurostoxx, Dax and Cac40 index show an opening of the European stock exchanges with increases between 0.8% and 1%. The futures on the Milan Stock Exchange’s FtseMib index are around + 0.7%.

In Asia, the increases are driven by Seoul (+ 2.25%), Honk Kong (1.85%) and Tokyo (+ 1.49%). The growth of the Chinese price lists was more moderate with Shenzhen and Shanghai recording respectively + 1% and + 0.66%.

Two news items that favored risk appetite on the lists yesterday. The first is optimism on the vaccine front fueled by Moderna, an American biotech company engaged in experimentation, which has announced positive results beyond expectations from the first human tests.

The other news that gave the boost to the European markets in the final session was the Franco-German agreement on the Recovery Fund which provides 500 billion of grants based on the contribution to the European budget of the individual countries.