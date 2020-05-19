Ministry of Culture and Sport: CEO Yossi Sharabi will resign

The attorney who served for five years will leave after finding a replacement: “After a challenging period during which the firm became influential and powerful, it is time for new challenges.” Trooper, the incoming sports minister, admitted: “My work has been praised on every side.”

Five days ago MK Hili Trooper was appointed To the new Minister of Culture and Sport After Shiri Regev finished her role. At the Ministerial Exchange Ceremony Said solemnly Because: “Urgent actions are needed to save culture and sports.” Now, the first task seems to be to find a new CEO. On Tuesday, Attorney Yossi Sharabi, Director of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, asked to quit his job after five years. It was agreed that Sharabi would leave after finding a replacement.SharveHe said: “After five exciting and challenging years, during which the ministry grew and became powerful and influential in culture and sports, it was time to choose new challenges. I agreed with the incoming minister to quit my job, immediately after the minister selects a new CEO and overlaps as required. I put my experience and acquaintance in favor of Minister Trooper and the CEO to be elected, so that their entry into this challenging period is as easy as possible, and will continue to accompany them as necessary and as necessary. “