outbreaks must be immediately isolated »

Maurizio Sanguinetti, director of the laboratory and infectious disease department of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation and full professor of Microbiology at the Catholic University. How do you face the end of the lockdown?

«Now it is essential to immediately identify any small outbreaks, such as the funeral of the other day a Rome, discover the infected and track their contacts. We absolutely must not let our guard down. “

What are the concrete risks?

«We must avoid repeating what happened in the past, because fortunately there are few cases now but the virus keep circulating ».

The decline in Covid patients in hospitals continues. Has the virus become less aggressive?

«There is no mutation but there are fewer cases: there are fewer viruses around with which a person can become infected and, therefore, fewer serious cases. This is thanks to the effects of the lockdown ».

Do you think it was still too early to reopen?

«We are not at zero infections, so theoretically we had to wait still longer. But it was probably no longer possible in practice for the economy. “





