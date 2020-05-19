Covid, there is still no rebound of the infections. Virologists: serene summer, attentive to autumn

Rome, 19 May 2020 – PerNow. The lockdown has been closed for two weeks now, data on the spread of Coronavirus continue to descend. The dreaded. But how long will this condition of apparent calm last? According to technicians of the, awe have to put it into account. But the real test – most scientists say – will be, with the first colds and the reopening of schools.

“The moment we start circulating again – he says Susanna Esposito, president of the World Association for Infectious Diseases (Waidid) and professor at the University of Parma -, the R index with zero is inevitably destined to mark a surge in the infections “. So far the population has been locked in the house, but what summer do we have?

Alessandro Miani, president of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine, expects a slight outbreaks reappear in the next two months, with a leopard spot distribution. “The new cases registered in China – explains the doctor – are due to infections coming from outside. So it is the reopening of flights that could quickly put the disease back into circulation”.









Right now Massimo Galli, director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco Hospital in Milan, believes that the crossroads of the virus is the family context. The reopening must be addressed with a sense of responsibility in behavior: “The risk of a second wave of the epidemic is a hypothesis that scares the WHO – says Galli – even if in countries where this has already happened it has not led to dramatic situations”. Because? Nobody dares answer. Although Galli himself admits: “It seems that some of the positives have a lower contagious force. It is a hypothesis that prudently gives me optimism. ”

Cautious optimism also from the president of the Italian pediatricians. Paolo Biasci (Fimp) is convinced that we will succeed withstand the impact between June and August: “They have been living in the open air for months, schools are closed. We have to think rather about the reopening of September. If a child were to get sick, we would have to know what kind of infection he had, how and when to readmit him in class. After so much hospital, institutions should reconsider the central role of primary care, and territory“.









“Difficult to make predictions now – he comments Dora Buonfrate, coordinator of the largest Italian study of prophylaxis with antimalarials among healthcare workers exposed to Covid risk – I think the problem will be moved to autumn “.

The latter Are waves recorded in China and Singapore indicative? “But the Asian ones are different from ours – adds Buonfrate – what matters is that we arrive be prepared for any eventuality, with a strategy aimed at early detection of new outbreaks, a task that essentially affects public hygiene. Hence the importance of our experimentation on the effectiveness of chloroquine in reducing the risk of infection. Especially since the results could arrive later this year, when in all likelihood we will not yet have the vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 “.

