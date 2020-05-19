Professor Galli del Sacco to the mayors: “The virus is no less aggressive”

Professor Galli del Sacco: “The virus today is no less aggressive”.

Saturday morning on the Facebook pages of the municipalities of Bollate, Arese and Paullo their respective auditors interviewed Prof. Massimo Galli online, infectious disease specialist at the Sacco Hospital, asking him to help them understand how best to manage Phase two of the pandemic we are experiencing.

“In these first opening days we are witnessing to an increase in positive cases in our communities, what does this mean? “Francesco Lorenzini asks that in addition to being the Mayor of Paullo he is also a biologist.

“We are in a crucial phase – Galli replies – with the start of this new phase someone managed to swabso for me the growth of the positives does not mean more new cases but indicates the emergence of those positives that had not yet been diagnosed. So cases referring to the first wave are to be considered “.

Mask and social distancing

At this stage, a mass experiment has never been attempted in history.

The use of the mask and social distancing, says the Professor, they can work but are very tied to individual responsibility: “I don’t like to pass on responsibility to citizens but in fact it is now, this is the key element. We must all carefully accept the provisions, we are individually the guarantors of health “.

Michela Palestra mayor of Arese he asked Galli how and what clear and credible information should be given to the population: “So far – said Palestra – we have had to chase after regulations, ordinances and decrees. Citizens are divided among those who have experienced the disease closely they are well aware of the danger and therefore are very careful, and those who are intolerant of constraints (and not just young people, indeed more often they are elderly!) have started going out again with little attention “.

Covid educational information lacking

“Unfortunately, even if only Covid is mentioned on TV, the real information is lacking – Galli replies, they pass little information of educational value that is, capable of taking the citizen to take responsibility: it is certainly not easy! Especially at the beginning the situation was new, what happened made all the limits of our health system evident, with regard to Lombardy in the first weeks everything was focused on solving the most urgent problems of hospital care: the care of seriously ill patients , the transformation of the wards and the recovery of beds read in intensive care “.

“This neglecting the territorial interventions, as the family doctors have well underlined, therefore the population had no useful indications. At the end the indication came to stay at home: the simplest and most radical measure was chosen, a correct choice but not understood by everyone. We were not told, however, that the sacrifices requested had a logic and that even the precautions dictated at this stage have them, it must be made explicit if you want to respect the rules! So now we need information that allows the community to consciously take action by recovering the organizational capacity of territorial medicine that has been lost in recent months. ”

The mayor of Bollate, Vassallo reiterated that the mayors struggle to give clear directions to citizens as confusion reigns supreme, and retracing the events of the hospital of our city and its transformation into Pot, it hopes that in the light of this story it will seriously reflect on the choice that has been made to privilege the large hospital centers to the detriment of territorial controls.

The pneumonia of last winter

Then he asked Prof Galli if the more pneumonia that general practitioners have reported since October could be the sign of something abnormal.

The response from the infectious disease specialist was negative: “I don’t think the virus could be in Italy in the autumn, this infection is explosive and if managed like normal pneumonia that arrived in the hospital it would have immediately infected dozens and hundreds of cases. This did not happen in that period. But it would be interesting to investigate those cases with general practitioners anyway ”.

The interview ended by talking about the various types of tests, the protocols needed to bring workers back and the studies that the Professor is carrying out in collaboration with the university: “To date, no test gives the license of immunity, certainly the results of the swabs, the serological tests and the rapid ones give us information on the virus and on the dynamics of the phenomenon useful to be able to isolate it. This data is necessary to have the Covid profile outside hospitals “.

Return to school

Galli’s conclusion is very important: according to the professor, the virus has not “calmed down”, has not become less aggressive – as some of his colleagues say – and knowing that the main cause of infection is contact it would be a gamble to think of a return to school in the absence of a well thought out plan.