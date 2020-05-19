Coronavirus, latest news from the world. Trump: “I have been taking an anti-malaria for 10 days.” China ready to donate 2 billion to WHO

07:14

EU, Germany and France agree on a temporary 500 billion plan

Germany and France agree “on a temporary € 500 billion plan that comes from the expenditure of the EU budget, therefore not loans, at the disposal of the regions and sectors most affected by the pandemic”. To explain it is Angela Merkel after the video-summit with Emmanuel Macron. The 500 billion “will have to be repaid, not by the recipients”, but by all “the Member States”. For Prime Minister Conte, this is a good starting point “to make the Recovery Fund even more substantial, within the framework of the European budget”. While the Austrian Prime Minister warns: «I have heard from Holland, Sweden and Denmark and our position does not change. They must be loans, not aid. “

