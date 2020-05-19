Iran accuses Israel of “highly accurate” cyber attack against port facility

Defence Shortened URL

On May 10, the CEO of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Rastad, confirmed in a televised statement that the port of Shahid Rajaee county in the city of Bandar Abbas was the victim of a cyber attack by foreign hackers on May 9, stopping all maritime traffic at the facility.

US and foreign officials suspect that Israel is responsible for the May 9 cyber attack on the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee. The cyber attack blocked the facility’s maritime traffic for days, according to the Washington Post, citing unnamed sources.

Tel Aviv agents are said to have conducted the attack in retaliation for an alleged attempt by Iranian hackers on April 24 to shut down the networks that manage rural water distribution in Israel, according to WP. Iran has repeatedly denied responsibility for the attacks.

A foreign official told WP that the cyberattack was “highly accurate” and that the damage was greater than Tehran had announced, stating “there was total chaos.”

An American official with access to classified files also suspects that Israel is responsible for the attack, according to the WP.

The attack caused a traffic jam several kilometers long on the main roads leading to the port of Shahid Rajaee, according to the satellite photos dated 9 May seen by the newspaper. A photograph taken on May 12 showed dozens of container ships loaded waiting offshore.

Dmitri Alperovitch, a member of cybersecurity policy at Harvard’s Belfer Center, and founder and former chief technology officer of the cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, told the Washington Post that the recent cyberattack on Iran’s port facility could be a response. from Tel Aviv to the alleged Iranian attack on water distribution systems in Israel.

“Assuming that’s true, this is in line with Israel’s policy of aggressively responding to Iranian provocation, both kinetically and by other means,” said Alperovitch. “Whenever we see an Iranian escalation, such as the one with the accumulation of missile capacity in Syria, we also see Israeli retaliation with bombings in those positions. So it seems they have now applied that doctrine to cyberspace. “

No official Israeli comments on the report were given because, according to the Washington Post, the Israeli defense forces (IDF) and the Israeli embassy did not respond to allegations of their responsibility.