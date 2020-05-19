Consob readmits short sales

The ban, established two months ago for fear of speculative attacks, expires on May 19 by Laura Serafini

Exactly two months after the adoption of the provision to suspend short selling, Consob decides the readmission of this type of transaction on the Milanese securities. The end of the ban will start from midnight on May 18th and, therefore, starting from the negotiations on May 19th. The Authority: normalized markets but liquidity has decreased

The revocation resolution was adopted on May 15.

«In light of the progressive normalization of general market conditions, Consob has decided to suspend the temporary ban on taking new net short positions and increasing the existing net short positions. Consob will continue to closely monitor the general trend of the financial markets “. The Authority led by Paolo Savona had adopted the measure, decided in coordination with other European Authorities and with ESMA (in fact the European Consob), after the start of the lockdown and due to the repeated collapses of the major securities listed on Piazza Affari , starting from the banking ones.

In particular, in the days preceding March 18, when the exceptional suspension measure was adopted up to a maximum of three months, in some sessions it had been observed that around half of the volumes traded were attributable to short sales. Fears of speculative attacks on the major Italian companies listed on the stock exchange, in the days when the pandemic still seemed to be a localized phenomenon in Italy, were very high at the time.

New suspension if conditions worsen

“Since the implementation of the ban, Consob has observed a gradual normalization of general market conditions, which however has been associated with a reduction in liquidity – explains the widespread note – In light of these circumstances, Consob, in consultation with the Esma and with the authorities of Austria, Belgium, France, Greece and Spain, which have adopted similar measures, has decided to suspend the ban on net short positions, which will end at 11.59 pm on May 18, 2020 (resolution 21367 of May 15, 2020). ». The note clarifies, in any case, that Consob will continue to closely monitor the general market conditions and will remain in close contact with the other authorities. If market conditions so require, it will make an application for coordinated action at European level. On the other hand, the ESMA decision remains in force, which imposes an obligation to notify new net short positions that reach the threshold of 0.1% of the share capital.