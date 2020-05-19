Flash transfer from Trabzonspor! Galatasaray …

Trabzonspor, who was the leader of the corona virus given to the Super League, is doing the championship calculations while continuing the transfer studies of the next season. The storm does not plan to continue with the Portuguese star Joao Pereira, who has been playing in Trabzonspor since 2017. The star name on the transfer list of Galatasaray was put on the agenda instead of the Portuguese who came 36 years old. Here are the details …
Introduction Date: 19.05.2020
07:51
Updated Date: 19.05.2020
07:52
