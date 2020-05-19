Imamoğlu rebelled: It is a shame, a pity, a sin!

Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), was connected to the TELE 1 TV live broadcast and participated in the “People’s Name for the People” program offered by Sedef Kabaş.

“WE HAVE TO BE PATIENT”

To the question of how he could stay calm against insults, being targeted and preventing municipal steps, İmamoğlu said, “We have to be patient. All these beautiful moments or successful processes have been formed in my opinion patiently. Of course, if patience is embellished with diligence, success is possible. What I’m doing right now is being aware of the process. I act with this consciousness and turn my face to 16 million people altogether. ”

“I HAVE A LOT OF FEELINGS ABOUT 16 MILLION PUNISHERS”

President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul “we lose, we lose Turkey” İmamoğlu reminded of the words, gave the following response:

* I think: Who won? Who lost? Or what is the significance of gains and losses through personal and individual emotions in politics? I don’t understand that. ‘This is a victory, I have never made recipes like ‘I won the election’. I did not do it in any election period.

* What we put forward is to take over a task. In other words, we took over an authority belonging to the nation and we are doing what is necessary. So once I am a person who does not find such a recipe correct. This recipe is never and never conforms to the spirit of national unity. I’m doing my duty right now.

* Is the President’s words at that time still thinking the same thing, or is it that the fact that some issues are slowly working, or even not done, and that the moves and mistakes made by the government come after one another; i don’t know it.

* Definitely neither a city is won, nor is it lost by our person or by my opponent. I take over the task and fight for the winner to be 16 million people.

* So those kinds of recipes, those kinds of perspectives are very outdated now. People are aware of this. The nation wants employees, does not want jobs, does not want demagogy or does not want polemics, does not want these conflicts.

* Therefore, I am not interested in such processes as much as possible. Yes, there are difficulties. Some obstacles, budget obstacles, what we experienced in the Parliament; there is all this. But these are not issues that will frighten us. I define it only as a process of society. We are going through a process.

* So I don’t know; Are we still blocked by that effect, or is a punishment to be given to society? So I’m talking about 16 million, I don’t know it. But when the time comes, I have a lot of knowledge and a sense of who the 16 million will punish.

“THE MUNICIPALITIES OF THE STATE, WHICH THE CONSTITUTION IS DEFINED”

“There is no state within the state” Speaking about his charges, Imamoğlu said, “May Allah bless everyone’s heart, give good thought, even give mercy, protect from slander. I always pray. Because prayer is a plea that we all need today. We take refuge in the creator. As a result, I pray asylum to the Creator both with our own effort, with intelligence and science, and due to my belief. But when I pray, I am actually trying to state how great it is to think that with all these bad feelings, even on such a day, even at such a time, I will put politics before the common mind and act with the rules of politics of certain known practices of politics to gain gains. ” said.

As of today, İmamoğlu, who explained that the number of people who applied to Istanbul by calling IMM has exceeded 1 million, “If such a number applies to the municipality,” I need and ask for help, “this is a very serious matter. You can also deal with this issue by reconciling. You can get up by fighting together. Just as the government is a unit of the constitutional state defined by the constitution and adorned with powers, at least as many municipalities are the units of the state defined by the constitution ”.

“AS LOCAL GOVERNMENTS STRENGTHEN, SOCIAL WELFARE IS STRENGTHENED”

Imamoğlu continued his speeches as follows:

* What are we doing? For example, today, our mayor of 11 Republican People’s Party sat and held a meeting together.

* What did we say to each other at the meeting? We always said: How can local government be developed? How should local governments strengthen? Because in the field, institutions, municipalities, where citizens first apply and get support.

* Municipalities can strengthen social welfare as local governments become stronger. There is no other way. In other words, you cannot reach every part of Anatolia or every part of Thrace by order from Ankara. This is not possible. Could it be the party of that? On the contrary, everyone had to declare a mobilization and solve this process. Unfortunately, the process didn’t work that way. We had troubles.

* At the point we have reached, we have done very good things as municipalities when we look today; Ankara, Izmir, Adana, Mersin, Hatay; all. We have done great work, I am proud of each of my friends.

* But believe me, despite all the troubles, we continued to do our job by pulling up and not making an agenda. We are still looking for a remedy.

“TBB STAY IN THE CLASS”

* Periods Union of Municipalities of Turkey (TBB), we have ways of inviting written tasks. See BAT Turkey are representing the local government. It is an institution that registers its existence by law and all municipalities are partners and members.

* In difficult times, especially in such environments, they have historical responsibilities. Through this historical responsibility, they provide joint action to strengthen and not forget the local governments.

* But unfortunately, no struggle has occurred in the name of local governments. Unfortunately, he remained in the classroom; They are like ‘none’.

* Why am I saying this? If you try to manage all institutions with political pressure, government pressure, even in such a spiritual environment, even in such a difficult environment, and force institutions, such views will appear.

* This time, whether it be the minister, the TBB or the governorships, this institution, this institution; they begin to make mistakes and damage the spirit of the period. In that respect, we are stripping away from all of this. ”

“WE ARE ONE OF THE STATE’S MOST POWERFUL FLAGS”

* Whatever they do, they cannot prevent it. By getting stronger, we take steps to solve problems. But they should not forget; We are one of the most powerful institutions of the state as local governments.

* Of course, I am not saying only CHP members; all municipalities in Turkey. Do not forget that; We are people who were chosen by the votes of our people and should not be forgotten; we never, ever lose anything with bad words, terrorist paraphernalia and so on.

* As I always say; ‘The bad word belongs to the owner. ‘ Whatever he says, he describes himself.

* We are the mayors, who are patriotic, love the people and the nation, are committed to their jobs, chosen by the nation, represent the local governments that are the most important elements of democracy, and try to perform their duties accordingly. Bad words belong to them.

“WE ARE TRYING TO GIVE THE BEST SAMPLES OF SOCIAL DEMOCRAT MUNICIPALITY”



* We are having a different period. Wherever you look today, the months of February, March, April and May were completely pandemic.

* 11 months of our term of office will be over by the end of May. We actually spent 4 months of this with the corona process. Therefore, our featured studies are some more about our social aid and social policies practices.

* I find this valuable performance in Istanbul, with our practices that mobilize both the budget and the organization and the conscience of the society, to give one of the best examples of social democratic municipalism, which has touched approximately 1 million 200 thousand households for the first time and meets our social needs as the conscience of our citizens.

* Of course, this is the step we have taken regarding preschool education, which we have mobilized again, which will leave a very important mark in the coming years. Currently, there are 15 nursery preparations in the field, 30 of which are ongoing, and we are preparing for a nursery at about 45 points.

* I think this is a very valuable step and a step that will grow. In the first place, we targeted 150 nurseries. Hopefully this number will grow very large. We have taken an important step in providing preschool education to hundreds of thousands of children in Istanbul.

“THIS NATION DOES NOT HALT”

“Did the suspended invoice application emerged as a result of the donation campaign being blocked?” İmamoğlu gave the following answer to the question:

* Difficult conditions really reveal both creativity and capacity to produce; it’s a reality. Our hearts would like to see the following: our or our İstanbul’umuzda in Turkey are not dependent on anyone.

* But in normal time, we were helping 218 thousand people in cash. This amount of aid increased to 281 thousand families, especially during the pandemic process.

* In addition, together with the preparations we made from our own budget, we have created a support package for 500 thousand families and we are already distributing it.

* Of course, while taking all these steps, when you mobilize the conscience of the society in such a difficult situation, you created the consciousness of helping people who are not people, which was actually a movement that will mature our national unity and solidarity.

* So in all this action, we started the donation campaign. Unfortunately, one day after we launched, a claim was made that our donation campaign was not procedural, with the government launching a donation campaign. An investigation was launched about us.

* Of course, while all this was happening, we used some donations, which was about 6 million. Nearly 3 million of our money, one of them being a state bank, the others are following this instruction and is currently blocked in private banks and our nation is losing.

* We have now provided support to thousands of people with those 3 million liras. Irregularly, on a letter from the Governor to banks that have blocked our money in banks, I think this nation does not infringe its right.

* I say in the month of Ramadan: History will make them bad because of their wrong actions, as they do not halalize their right; I condemn. The instructors also acted irregularly, and the banks that complied with the instructions also acted improperly. ”

“WE WILL MAKE THE INVOICE SUSTAINABLE IN SUSPENDED”

İmamoğlu made the following statements regarding the donation campaign:

Did the donation cease after this process; He did not stop. We have no problems with receiving donations. But it didn’t turn into a campaign. In other words, it did not turn into an announcement, a triggering process for people, but we received donations.

* We received serious donations. We bought almost 50 thousand packages from our citizens as in-kind donations. There were cash donations. We transferred them to people as donations in cash.

* At the end of the day, we have seen that people are unable to pay their bills intensely in this congested environment. The numbers have increased so much that both in İGDAŞ and İSKİ. When I said ‘We have to find a cure’, my friends have worked.

* Very conscientious, worldwide, I think they have a special model of gift to Turkey. Why do I say to Turkey? Currently, I see that this practice has started and will start in many cities, especially in İzmir, Aydın and Edirne.

* As of now, almost 135 thousand families have been paid. Our citizens paying this again. It is so beautiful; giving hand, receiving hand does not see.

* Just in accordance with our morality, our belief, our conscience. A tremendous example. I wish we could apply this on many invoices. If we can apply it on electricity bills that do not belong to us.

* We will make it sustainable in Istanbul. Not only in these difficult days, but also in different models, it is the most reliable way for people who want to donate, who want to donate, and who want to help, in a way that triggers the soul of the solidarity of our citizens, systematically and never and never people’s emotions are exploited and turned into a political tool. We gifted a model that they could bring to their place, and put it into action.

* It’s a tremendous job of hanging billing. Yok You don’t need to look for other addresses to give your zakat, your fitness. Municipalities that directly reach citizens. Make sure you deliver it, we forward it to the citizen as an institution until its penny. We are doing this task. ‘ There were those who disagreed.

* There were even shields to give fatwa, but our citizens did not listen to it. In fact, in this pending issue, the issue of billing has turned into a model that our belief says, ‘Let the hand that takes the giving hand does not see it’ and that is exactly in line with the definition of fitra and zakat. In that respect it is also very valuable. I think the world started talking about it. The news of this coming to us.

* Some broadcasters make headlines in some social platforms in different countries. I find it very valuable. I think even the world will take this model and apply it. ”

“WE ARE WAITING FOR THE COURT’S DECISION FOR THE BLOCKED COINS”

“Have the blocked money been returned to the owners later?” Answering the question, Imamoglu said:

* No, it was not returned. We have applied to the court. We still believe that the court will decide fairly and we think it will end this process.

* Our different municipalities also have different amounts of blocked money. I underline again; it is a shame, a pity, a sin. A decision on political passion.

* I have already said: Unfortunately, this is a decision made over political arrogance. This decision must be ended. End it. Look, I waited patiently. I haven’t been talking about it for a long time, but you asked in Ramadan and it hurts me. It really hurts me.

* There are tens of thousands of families in Istanbul that I know how happy, when I know 100 lira, 200 lira, 300 lira bills. When I feel who we are going to make happy with that money, my heart is whining. I’m angry a little frankly.

* In this respect, we expect them to return from this mistake as soon as possible, the court to decide on this issue without delay and to release that money and deliver it to the citizens as soon as possible.

* Brother, if you are judging us, you have already opened an investigation; The judge. But let the money of donated people reach the people in need as soon as possible. It is a shame, it is a pity; I’m not saying anything else.

